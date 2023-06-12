Novak Djokovic has won his 23rd singles Grand Slam title, breaking the all-time record in the process.

The Serbian triumphed over Casper Ruud in three straight sets to make history and break Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam victories, a milestone he'd tied back in January.

The 36-year-old's achievement has been celebrated by numerous notable figures within tennis, with Tim Henman and Judy Murray praising the star following his victory, and rather surprisingly, his Spanish rival also spoke out on Twitter in the aftermath.

What did Nadal tweet after Djokovic's French Open win?

Despite the fact that Djokovic's win ensured he broke Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam title wins, the Spaniard was gracious in celebrating the 36-year-old's achievement.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old wrote: "Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it!

"Enjoy it with your family and team!"

As equally gracious, the Serbian praised Nadal, and even credited him, as well as Roger Federer, for pushing him to be the best version of himself.

What did Djokovic say about Federer & Nadal after French Open?

Speaking after his record-breaking victory, Djokovic said: "The truth is I've always compared myself to these guys ... they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, they've contributed to it in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had, and countless hours of thinking and analysing what it takes to win against them."

The trio, known as the Big Three, are the greatest tennis players of all time, with debates regularly occurring over who is the best of the group, but with his now historic 23rd Grand Slam title, Djokovic may have leapt ahead of his rivals and settled the conversation himself.