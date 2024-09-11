Erik ten Hag's transfer strategy at Manchester United has been met with sharp criticism from Dutch icon Rafael van der Vaart, who deemed Matthijs de Ligt an ill-advised signing. Since stepping into the spotlight at Old Trafford in 2022, Ten Hag has found himself under mounting pressure, having splashed over £600 million on 21 new arrivals - many of whom have fallen short of the high hopes placed upon them.

Van der Vaart has not held back in his critique, going on to also accuse Ten Hag of favouritism towards his former players and fellow countrymen. With a sense of urgency hanging in the air, the ex-Tottenham midfielder's warning is clear: without swift victories, the shadow of dismissal may soon loom large over the embattled manager.

This follows two losses in the first three Premier League games of the new season, leaving the Dutchman walking a fine line - much like last season. An unexpected FA Cup victory over Manchester City rescued his fragile position at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Van Der Vaart's Scathing Assessment

Erik Ten Hag has been slammed for his favouritism

Fellow Dutchmen Tyrell Malacia, Wout Weghorst, Joshua Zirkzee, and Matthijs de Ligt were all signed by Ten Hag, along with five players he previously coached at Ajax - Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and De Ligt once again. The latter was brought in from Bayern Munich alongside Mazraoui in a double signing, with it estimated that around £38.5 million was spent on the centre-back.

However, Van der Vaart, 41, has criticised the chaotic strategy, arguing that it has only intensified the pressure on Ten Hag following the team’s slow start to the season. "Yes, it's tough, I think, he's been there a few years and really spent a lot of money for his own players, which I don't really like," Van der Vaart told The Sun.

"When you, as a coach, bring a lot of Dutch people in or players, I am not the biggest fan of that, because when you lose a few times, then the pressure is even greater, and the football is also not really getting better. "I saw them against Liverpool. Of course, it's a tough pill to swallow because it's like the biggest game - like the North London Derby - and you lose without a chance. Now he needs a lot of wins. Then he will survive, but we will have to wait and see."

Van der Vaart also expressed concern over De Ligt, voicing his disappointment with the centre-back's performances and lack of progress since moving away from Ajax in 2019. Asked whether the 25-year-old is the answer to United's defensive issues under Ten Hag, the pundit replied: "A few years ago I would say 100 per cent." He added:

"I'm a little bit disappointed in his development. So I think he is quality. He's fantastic. He's a great guy. Works hard for your team, the best, top player, but he makes too many mistakes. You also need a little bit of luck, and he is in the phase now that he's unlucky. "He was a little bit too wild [at Ajax]. So that means, going into tackles. And you think, 'Hey, stay relaxed. Just look how the situation ends.' And he went to Italy. Then I found out he's going to learn how to defend. But I'm not happy with what I see."

De Ligt's Disasterclass For The Netherlands

The ex-Ajax stalwart hasn't done himself any favours this week

De Ligt didn’t do himself any favours this week. After an uneven performance against Bosnia, the new Man United defender was responsible for both goals the Netherlands conceded against Germany on Tuesday. He carelessly passed the ball straight to Jamal Musiala for the first goal and was caught out of position for the second. As a result, he received a low player rating of just 3.5 and was substituted at half-time.

Of course, there is still time on his side, having only made his debut at his new club last weekend. However, Ronald Koeman's comments suggest fans of the Old Trafford persuasion should brace themselves for another disastrous season, as the Dutch manager claimed all his mistakes are being punished at the moment.

This follows Gary Lineker's swift observation that De Ligt struggled during his Premier League bow, raising concerns over how well the Dutchman can adapt to his new environment and help alleviate United's sluggish start to the season.