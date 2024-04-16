Highlights Atlanta Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris doesn't think the team could have landed a better fit for their QB vacancy than Kirk Cousins.

The "young" Cousins looks to take Atlanta back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons' talented skill group should all put up better numbers this year with Cousins under center.

The Atlanta Falcons have enjoyed a stellar offseason, one that should breathe life into their previously one-dimensional offense. In that respect, new head coach Raheem Morris doesn't believe it could have gone any better.

When speaking with NFL Network's Steve Wyche about his team's pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, Morris expressed confidence that Cousins was the perfect fit on their youth-laden roster. He expects the 35-year-old's leadership to permeate through the locker room and help push the Falcons to new heights.

Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson... [it] really fired me up to get those guys in there to be around him. He's a leader of men. I couldn't think of a better scenario for the Atlanta Falcons and Raheem Morris, to be honest.

Atlanta went 7-10 all three years of Arthur Smith's tenure, failing to capitalize and make a single playoff appearance in the woebegone NFC South. No team in the division has won 10 games since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so in 2021. The Falcons haven't secured double-digit victories, or even finished above .500, for six consecutive seasons.

Morris Considers Cousins A 'Young Man'

"He's still got great energy."

The 2024 campaign will be Cousins' 13th in the NFL, with the other dozen equally split between the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings. Across the board in Atlanta, his skill position talent is considerably younger than he is. Darnell Mooney is the lone member of the Falcons' projected starting skill players less than a decade younger than Cousins.

Falcons' Projected Skill Position Starters - 2024 Position Player Age Quarterback Kirk Cousins 35 Running Back Bijan Robinson 22 Wide Receiver Drake London 23 Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney 26 Wide Receiver Rondale Moore 23 Tight End Kyle Pitts 23

The entire group oozes untapped potential, meaning Cousins will need to elevate them for Atlanta to meet new expectations. Morris welcomes the opportunity with open arms, and knows they can rise to the occasion because of those foundational weapons.

I couldn't be more excited to get a young man like Kirk... he's still a young man, he's still got great energy... [his addition] comes along with a lot of pressure, particularly on [him] and myself. But it's only pressure if you don't have the pieces around him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kirk Cousins had a hot start last year. Through the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, Cousins was on pace to record 6,018 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

The Falcons will get even younger once they embark on the 2024 NFL Draft next Thursday, putting an even larger leadership role on Cousins' shoulders. GIVEMESPORT currently has Atlanta trading back and landing a top-flight edge rusher in the first round before adding another talented receiving option with their second-round selection.

