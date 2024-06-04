Highlights The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a large contract this offseason, worth $180 million for the next four years.

Cousins was impressive with the Vikings in 2023, but his year was cut short due to an achilles injury.

Despite that devastating injury, Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris made some encouraging comments about Cousins' recovery.

Kirk Cousins is currently preparing for his first year with his new team, the Atlanta Falcons. However, his preparation for the 2024 season will be different from it has been for him in prior offseasons, as Cousins is still recovering from an achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season.

Since the injury didn't occur towards the end of the season, Cousins has stood a pretty good chance of being ready for the beginning of the 2024 campaign. His head coach, Raheem Morris, said some encouraging things on Monday regarding Cousins' progression as he tries to get back to 100%:

He’s done just about everything that you can potentially do, and I just see him doing it more and more as we keep going... It’s been nice to see him just get healthy.

This should be good news for Falcons fans, and it's encouraging that Cousins has been on the field as much as he has during these OTAs. Atlanta narrowly missed out on the NFC South crown at the end of the 2023 season, and with Cousins in the picture, they'll look to take their next step into Super Bowl contention.

Cousins Is Making Good Progress

Cousins is actually ahead of schedule as he recovers from a devastating achilles injury

Although Cousins only appeared in eight games during the 2023 season, he was impressive during the times he was on the field. He had a great completion percentage, at just under 70%, and threw for nearly 300 yards per game.

Cousins also had a solid TD-INT ratio, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. While the Minnesota Vikings' offense had more firepower last year than the Falcons currently do, it's fair to expect a solid year from Cousins.

Kirk Cousins' 2023 Season Stat Category Production Games 8 Completion % 69.5 Passing Yards 2,331 Yards per Attempt 7.5 Passing Touchdowns 18 Interceptions 5 Passer Rating 103.8

Cousins spoke as well, and revealed that his recovery is going so well that he's actually ahead of schedule:

I was planning on basically getting my first practice rep in late July, and I’ve gotten basically every practice rep,

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal soon after the legal tampering period officially opened this Spring. With how impressive Cousins has looked at points in his career, and the large amount of money Atlanta committed to him, the consensus thought was that Cousins would be the Falcons' answer at quarterback for the next couple of seasons, at least.

With that in mind, virtually the entire football world was shocked when the Falcons selected another quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., with the eighth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. This confused a lot of fans, but it seems like the Falcons are committed to Cousins, through 2024 at least.

The Falcons' starting left tackle, Jake Matthews, said that he hasn't had any reps with Penix Jr. with the first team during practice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before his injury in 2023, Kirk Cousins was having an impressive season. Through the eight games he played, Cousins averaged 291.4 passing yards per game. At the end of the year, the NFL-leader in that same stat category was C.J. Stroud, who passed for 273.9 yards per game. Therefore, if Cousins was able to stay healthy and keep that same pace, he would have finished the year as the leader by a wide margin.

Despite a confusing draft selection, it does seem like the Falcons have their mind made up about their quarterback situation, after all. With that in mind, their success in 2024 has a lot to do with the success and health of their new quarterback.

Cousins has been very impressive at times, and the Falcons are hoping he can get back to full health before the 2024 season. It sounds like things are all going according to plan so far.

