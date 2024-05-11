Highlights Kyle Pitts was drafted fourth overall in 2021, making history as the highest tight end pick ever.

Despite a fiery start, Pitts's career has since flatlined; no Pro Bowls or All-Pros since his rookie year.

With a new QB and coaching staff, the Falcons aim to revive Pitts's potential in 2024.

No tight end in NFL history has entered the league with as much hype as Kyle Pitts did after he was drafted No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons out of Florida in 2021 — the highest a tight end has ever been selected in NFL history.

As a rookie, Pitts only stoked the fires of those who thought he was about to become one of the NFL's best at his position when he became the first tight end in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Not Gronk. Not Kelce. Not Gonzalez. Pitts.

In the two seasons since then, Pitts' career has flatlined. No Pro Bowls. No All-Pros. No more talk of Pitts being among the NFL's best tight ends.

Now, with a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, a new head coach in Raheem Morris, and a new offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson, Pitts could be in line to get back to being the player everyone thought he could be in his fourth season.

The Falcons' head coach certainly thinks Pitts is in line for a breakout season, as Morris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

If we can get this guy going, we all know what he could be. That's the job of the coach, to find out what a player can be and go get the best out of him. Hopefully, myself, along with my staff, and all of our coaches, we can go and get the best version of Kyle Pitts because that will be really good for all of us.

How Can Kyle Pitts Become One of the NFL's Best Tight Ends?

The Falcons' star hasn't been able to replicate rookie success... or score many touchdowns

Pitts had a dynamic rookie season in 2021 with 68 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards — 15.1 yards per catch — but found himself lacking in one very important statistical category. He scored only one touchdown.

Injuries derailed his second season in 2022, when he only played in 10 games and finished with 28 receptions for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns. There was a slight uptick in 2023 with 53 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns, but it came under a lame-duck coaching staff led by Arthur Smith.

Now, Pitts has a new opportunity to shine under Morris, who was the Falcons' interim head coach for 11 games in 2020... although he went 4-7 in that stretch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: No head coach in Atlanta Falcons history has lasted more than 7 seasons, and three are tied for that honor; Norm Van Brocklin (1968-1974), Dan Reeves (1997-2003) and Mike Smith (2008-2014).

Pitts will have a reliable hand at quarterback with Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason, and another possible star quarterback waiting in the wings with No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. On the bright side for Pitts, Cousins is known for elevating his tight ends and getting the most out of the position.

Kirk Cousins' TE in A Sean McVay System Category Reed (2015) Reed (2016-17) Hockenson (2022-23) Games 14 18 17 Targets 114 124 153 Receptions 87 93 112 Yards 952 897 981 Touchdowns 11 8 6 Yards Per Reception 10.9 9.7 8.8 Targets Per Game 8.1 6.9 9.0 Receptions Per Game 6.2 5.2 6.6 Yards Per Game 68.0 49.8 57.7

In three seasons, Pitts has played with four starting quarterbacks: an aging Matt Ryan as a rookie in 2021, followed by a combination of Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Taylor Heinecke. Not exactly a group that's going to set the world on fire.

That inconsistency at quarterback is a big reason why the Falcons picked up Pitts' fifth-year option before the 2024 NFL Draft — it will pay him approximately $10 million in 2025 and sets him up to get a lucrative extension with a good season in 2024.

"Getting a healthy Kyle Pitts gives you a really dynamic player that we believe in a lot," Morris said. "Hence, the picking up of his option (and) letting him be a part of our immediate and hopefully our long-term future."

