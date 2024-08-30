Arsenal are pushing to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, who has now arrived at their training ground to complete a medical, according to David Ornstein.

Despite Sterling featuring under Enzo Maresca during pre-season, the Chelsea boss made it clear that the English forward wouldn't be in his plans. The Gunners decided to make a late move for the former Manchester City man, and he's now close to joining the north London club.

Arsenal Closing in on Raheem Sterling Deal

The two clubs are working on completing move

Ornstein has now confirmed that Sterling has arrived for a medical ahead of a move to Arsenal with representatives working on completing a deal...

"Raheem Sterling arrives at London Colney training ground to undergo medical ahead of proposed transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal. #AFC, #CFC + player representatives working to finalise season-long loan for 29yo England international winger."

Sterling was exiled from Chelsea's senior squad earlier this month with Maresca opting to place the winger up for sale. The former Man City forward looked as though he could be remaining at Stamford Bridge, but Arsenal are now pushing late in the window.

Chelsea Fail With Osimhen Move

He's set to stay at Napoli

Chelsea were pushing to secure the signature of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer, but Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that he's now set to stay at Napoli.

Maresca's side are now unlikely to get a new centre-forward over the line, but they have added attacking options this summer. Joao Felix and Pedro Neto have arrived, while they are also pushing to secure the signature of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.