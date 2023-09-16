Highlights Sterling has made significant improvements under Mauricio Pochettino this season, being the best-rated player in the Chelsea squad and scoring twice.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Sterling has made changes to his diet, approach, and aggressiveness after a conversation with Pochettino to revitalize his form.

While Sterling's recent performances have been promising, there is a possibility that Chelsea may consider selling him in the January transfer window if his form doesn't continue to improve.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling endured a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained the major changes the England international has made to turn his form around, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Manchester City winger has shown signs of improvement so far this campaign.

Sterling signed for Chelsea for a fee of £50m last summer from Premier League champions Man City, as per BBC. The supporters at Stamford Bridge will have undoubtedly been excited to see their new signing in action at the time, considering the performances he produced at the Etihad Stadium. However, Sterling wasn't at his best in a Chelsea shirt last term, and looked a fraction of the player we saw at City.

Read More: The Premier League's Worst Transfers Of The 2022/2023 Season Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last season that Sterling had been a massive disappointment and often went missing during games. However, the former Liverpool forward certainly hasn't been the only Chelsea star to struggle since making the move to Stamford Bridge in recent years.

Chelsea Career Stats Mykhailo Mudryk Noni Madueke Nicolas Jackson Raheem Sterling Starts 7 7 4 27 Goals 0 1 1 8 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 3.70 6.76 4.10 4.26 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.48 1.83 1.03 1.61 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.85 4.65 2.56 1.89 Stats according to FBref

Sterling has drastically improved under Mauricio Pochettino this campaign, averaging a WhoScored average match rating of 7.22, the best in the Chelsea squad, whilst also scoring twice.

Sterling has made some changes to improve - Ben Jacobs

Something simply had to change for Sterling as he's even fallen out of favour with his country. Gareth Southgate opted not to name him in his latest England squad, despite having a few good games so far this season.

Jacobs has suggested that Sterling has made changes to his diet, approach, and become more aggressive, among other things, to attempt to rekindle his form. The journalist adds that this all happened after a conversation with Pochettino. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think that Sterling can feel unlucky in some ways not to have been part of the England squad for the last two fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland, but his positive start to the season is still only over a short period of time. Probably the reason why he was omitted is because last season, his form wasn't where it is now. So, if Sterling continues to shine for Chelsea, and he's made a very positive start to the season on an individual level, then there's no reason why Southgate won't bring him back into the fold. But I can understand why Southgate went in the direction of other players, because Sterling hadn't found that consistency or goalscoring form at Chelsea last season. He's looked a lot sharper, a lot hungrier, he's changed his diet, he's changed his approach as well to be more aggressive, more direct more front-foot. That came off the back of a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino. So I think that the fact that Sterling wasn't in the England squad definitely gives him motivation to keep performing and being integral for Chelsea to try and get back in ahead of Euro 2024, and that can only benefit Chelsea."

Could Chelsea look to sell Sterling?

Now, that might sound crazy considering he's shown signs of improvement so far this term, but we are only four Premier League games in, and Chelsea have won just once. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that if it doesn't work out for Sterling in the next few months, then he can see Chelsea looking to offload him in the January transfer window.

However, Pochettino has publicly backed Sterling recently after his upturn in form...

"He deserves the full credit for his performance. I’m so pleased for him because he told me that it was a difficult season for him last season and I’m very pleased when the player is happy and when an offensive player can score and assists, for us it’s the best feeling."

A sale may seem unlikely, but Todd Boehly's recruitment team are looking to target some of the best young players around Europe, so if Sterling doesn't cut it this term, then it wouldn't be a huge shock to see him sold in the January window. There's still plenty of football to be played until the window opens once again, so there's every chance Sterling continues his form and Chelsea consider him indispensable.