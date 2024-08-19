Chelsea's owners have backed Enzo Maresca's decision to leave out Raheem Sterling for their recent Premier League clash with Manchester City, sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT, while the 29-year-old wants to stay the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues began their Premier League season with a 2-0 defeat at home to Pep Guardiola's Man City, and Maresca had some big decisions to make in terms of his squad selection. Chelsea currently have one of the biggest squads in England's top flight, so the former Leicester City manager was forced to leave out some key stars.

Chelsea Back Maresca Decision on Sterling

Sterling was informed on Friday

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea's owners have backed Maresca's decision to leave Sterling out of the squad to face Man City in what is being described as a 'technical decision' from the manager. The English forward was informed on Friday with Maresca stating that it was for 'football and tactical reasons', with the conversation being a short but civil interaction.

Regarding his future at Stamford Bridge, it's understood that Sterling's preference is to stay at Chelsea this summer, but he is seeking clarity over where he stands. With Joao Felix potentially arriving through the door, Sterling could be pushed further down the pecking order in the left-wing position.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Pedro Neto Raheem Sterling Pedro Neto Shots 2.55 2.07 Crosses 1.99 6.59 Key passes 1.70 2.06 Shots on target 1.00 0.64 Goals 0.40 0.15 Assists 0.21 0.26

Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk are also options on the left for Maresca, with the club believing the latter has a big future, according to sources. Chelsea are now open to offloading Sterling this summer to get his wages off the books, but there has been no direct approach from Juventus despite interest. Sterling reportedly earns in the region of £325k-a-week.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Al-Hilal made an approach last year for the former Man City winger, but he made it clear he wasn't interested in the move. His position on a transfer to Saudi Arabia hasn't changed, but there could be further interest before the deadline.

Speaking on Sterling, Maresca revealed during pre-season that he was one of Chelsea's 'important players'...

"For sure, he is one of our important players, together with the rest. At this moment, sometimes he is playing from the start, sometimes he goes inside. The important thing is we give him minutes, and he is doing well.”

Sterling Welcomed Conversation With Maresca

There is nothing but respect between the two

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Maresca's chat with Sterling involved discussions about incoming players and competitiveness for his position. Sterling welcomed the chat with the Chelsea manager and asked that the club speak to his representatives, but that never transpired. It's understood that there is nothing but respect between Maresca and Sterling.

A statement was released prior to the Man City game, reported by the Daily Mail, but sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Sterling's camp were simply responding to the outlet on rumours of his exclusion, while they spoke to the Daily Mail days before the match rather than after the team news had dropped.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sterling's camp have provided the following statement...

“Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next 3 years. He returned to England 2 weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with. He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity. As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the Club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

