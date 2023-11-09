Highlights Raheem Sterling could face a ban from the FA for throwing an object back into the crowd during Chelsea's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea's TikTok video inadvertently captured the incident, potentially landing Sterling in hot water.

Similar incidents have led to bans for players like Didier Drogba, Jamie Carragher, and Richarlison, indicating that Sterling could face disciplinary action.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling could be handed a ban from The Football Association (FA) for his actions in his side’s 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and it could all be thanks to Chelsea’s social media post. Ange Postecolgou, who delivered a classy post-match interview, suffered his first defeat as Spurs boss as his side were reduced to nine men following sending offs for Cristian Romero and then Destiny Udogie, which forced his hand into deploying an unorthodox shape to keep the Blues at bay.

Of course, the result shows that the Greek-Australian chief was unsuccessful in his objective to keep the score level at 1-1. Nicolas Jackson, who journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT is ‘not the answer’ to the west Londoner’s goalscoring issues, scored a trio of goals as the affair ended 4-1 in favour of the visitors.

It was an ill-tempered match-up between two sides from the capital, epitomised by a clash between Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma, that ended with two red cards and eight yellows being dished out over the entirety of the fixture. However, an incident involving Sterling, who has 51 games in Chelsea colours, has caught the attention of fans post-match, and now he could face disciplinary action for his actions.

Read More: Ranking the 12 craziest games in Premier League history

Chelsea’s TikTok video could land Sterling in hot water

Amazingly, it seems as if Chelsea have shot themselves in the foot. Posted on their official TikTok account, an object thrown by the Spurs supporters was seen to hit Cole Palmer’s leg as the Blues players were celebrating the Englishman’s equaliser.

Man of the moment Palmer took to the by-line, joined by his Chelsea teammates, to silence the home support by putting his finger to his lips. As they turned back to restart play, Sterling visibly bends down to retrieve said item before throwing it back in the direction of the crowd. At the time, the incident was not spotted by the officials. Now, according to MailOnline, who were told by an FA source, the incident is now being investigation as they look to decipher whether taking further action is necessary.

It is believed that – if hit with punishment – the winger could be handed a ban of up to three games, which means that he could miss Premier League fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion if the investigation is settled before this weekend.

Chelsea - Next five fixtures Date Time (GMT) Opposition (H/A) 12/11/23 16:30 Manchester City (H) 25/11/23 15:00 Newcastle United (A) 03/12/23 14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion (H) 06/12/23 20:15 Manchester United (A) 10/12/23 14:00 Everton (A)

Trio of Premier League players previously found guilty of similar offence

This is not the first occasion where a Premier League player has been sanctioned for throwing an object in the direction of opposition fans, as the trio of Didier Drogba, Jamie Carragher, and Richarlison have faced bans for doing exactly what Sterling is being accused of doing.

Both Drogba and Carragher were found guilty of throwing coins into the stand during games, while former Spurs striker Richarlison was banned for a one-match period for lobbing a lit flare during his spell at Everton. The Brazilian was also slapped with a £25,000 fine for his actions and Sterling could now face a similar punishment if the FA discover any wrongdoing during their investigation.