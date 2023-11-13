Highlights Raheem Sterling played a key role for Chelsea, scoring a goal and putting in a lively display against his former team, Manchester City.

In a post-match interview, Sterling had an awkward encounter with a reporter who attempted to help him remove something from his eye, which he didn't appreciate.

Sterling praised Chelsea's performance against City, emphasising their belief, intensity, and character, and sees their recent results as stepping stones towards success and competing for titles.

Raheem Sterling played a key role as Chelsea salvaged a draw in a pulsating clash against Manchester City on Sunday evening. Sterling, who played for City for seven years between 2015-2022, was named in the Blues' starting lineup and he would have been keen to make his mark against his former side.

The 28-year-old did just that as he put in a lively display on the left-wing. Sterling scored his team's second goal of the evening in the 37th minute as he tapped home a low cross from Reece James. Sterling went on to play the full 90 minutes as the two sides drew 4-4, with Cole Palmer's stoppage-time penalty ensuring the spoils were shared.

Raheem Sterling - for Chelsea in 2023/24 Stats (per Transfermarkt) Games 14 Goals 5 Assists 2 Cards 3 (3 yellow cards, 0 red cards)

Raheem Sterling's bizarre interview after Chelsea 4-4 Man City

After an impressive display, Sterling appeared alongside Palmer for a post-match interview on Sky Sports. Right at the beginning of the interview, it was clear that Sterling had something in his eye and was struggling with his vision.

Eager to try and help the Chelsea man, Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davidson said: "Oh you've got a bit of grass in your eye! Come here," before attempting to remove the grass himself. Sterling wasn't too impressed with the reporter's actions and moved his hand away and said: "You're going to put some more dirt in my eye!"

In Davidson's defence, he was only trying to help Sterling, but nevertheless it made for an awkward moment and you can watch it below...

What Raheem Sterling said after Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City

Chelsea have now moved into the top half in the Premier League, having picked up 16 points from their opening 12 games. Sterling was full of praise for his side in his post-match interview.

He said, per Chelsea's official website: "We’ve played against one of the best, if not the best, teams from the past seven or eight years and we’ve had a right go at them. It’s a game that I think we could have got more from because we played with such belief and intensity but in the end, it’s certainly a good point for us. "It’s been a good week for us [beating Tottenham and drawing with Man City]. We’ve said for a while now, it’s been stepping stones all season for us. Little things we’ve been working on we’re starting to build on now and you can see the belief in the squad, as we’ve just gone toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world. "It was important we stood up to City because they’re a team if you sit off them and show them too much respect, they can just easily pick you off and punish you. We stood up to them, we were aggressive in our pressing and all the boys showed a real hunger and intensity. We showed real character and I think we were rewarded in the end."

