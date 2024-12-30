Raheem Sterling has named Aaron Wan Bissaka as his toughest-ever opponent. On his day, the Arsenal winger looks like one of the best British footballing products, having performed at the top level for over a decade in the Premier League and for England at major international tournaments.

Starting his senior career with Liverpool, it wasn't until Sterling made the switch to Manchester City that he began to achieve success in the form of trophies. In seven seasons with the Sky Blues, he won 12 trophies, including four league titles and five League Cups. Meanwhile, he played a crucial role in helping the Three Lions reach the Euro 2020 final, having netted three times and getting an assist in seven games.

Sterling would leave City in the summer of 2022, departing for west London club Chelsea, but after making just 59 appearances for the Blues, in which he scored 14 goals, he moved to the Gunners on loan. Despite having registered 123 goals and 63 goals in 385 Premier League appearances, the 30-year-old has been subject to extreme criticism throughout his career, and as such, is considered the most disrespected footballer ever.

Nonetheless, having played at the top level for the biggest English clubs, Sterling has faced some of the best defenders of his generation domestically, and in European competition, but it is one former derby rival who stands out above them all as his toughest ever opponent.

Sterling Named Wan Bissaka as the Toughest

The pair have enjoyed a plethora of battles over the years

Answering some quick-fire questions in an interview with StatSports, when asked who the toughest defender he has ever faced was, Sterling did not hesitate in naming Wan Bissaka, noting how his leg would just appear 'out of nowhere', even when he thought he had evaded his man:

"A battle that I've enjoyed is [Aaron] Wan Bissaka. Just you'd get past him, you're going through, and out of nowhere you would feel his leg. So it is just one that I've quite enjoyed."

The pair have shared a pitch as opponents 11 times in total, most of which came in Manchester derbies, with the West Ham United right-back having spent five years at Old Trafford with City's neighbourhood rivals, Manchester United. From those 11 meetings, the numbers are fairly similar, with each having won five matches, with the other contest being a draw.

Wan Bissaka has made his name for his elite 1v1 defending and his pace, where he now plies his trade flying back and forth down the right flank at the London Stadium. He has even clocked a top speed of 34.2 km/h in the 2024/25 campaign, which is the ninth-fastest across Europe's top five leagues this season. He has become even more of a scorer, having already netted twice for the Hammers in just 17 appearances. For context, he found the net twice for Man United in 190 appearances.

Related 10 Best Premier League Defensive Midfielders [Ranked] There are some incredible defensive midfielders in the Premier League, including Rodri, Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães.

Despite being a reliable defender, Wan Bissaka, unfortunately, plays in a saturated position in England, with a plethora of talent vying for the opportunity to be named England's right-back, including Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and even Reece James. As such, Wan Bissaka has barely had a look-in, and thus, is considered as one of the best English players to never be capped for his country. However, he's still just 27 years old, and the door hasn't been fully closed yet.

Aaron Wan Bissaka - Premier League Career Statistics Appearances 190 Goals 4 Assists 13

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 30/12/2024.