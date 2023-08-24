Raheem Sterling has taken to social media to have a bit of a laugh at his own expense while highlighting a characteristic fans have been talking about for a long time now.

This comes after the English winger put in a very impressive showing despite his Chelsea side slipping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to London rivals, West Ham.

He won a penalty for his side when he was brought down by Tomas Soucek in the 18 yard box, which was then missed by Enzo Fernandez.

Sterling has had a tough time at Stamford Bridge since his move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, as he only manged to score six Premier League goals in his debut campaign with the club.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as the Chelsea manager looks to have given the 28-year-old a chance at redemption as he has been named in the first two starting line-ups under the Argentine boss.

Raheem Sterling mocked by schoolkids

The video in question is an advert for Clarks posted to Sterling's TikTok account in which the England international shows a group of school children a training drill where he has to dribble between cones that have been set up.

The kids appear in awe of the Premier League football player in front of them and are encouraged to copy the drill in the way Sterling had done. The teacher even tells them to do the training exercise: "Exactly how Mr Raheem Sterling did it."

This was perhaps taken too literally as the children decided to copy Sterling's trademark run. The run in question is where he runs with his arms up in the air which is rather unorthodox in comparison to the majority of people.

Sterling looks on in disbelief as he lets out a: "Oh wow."

He then glances to the teacher and asks: "They're not mocking me are they?" to which he gets a quick repsonse of: "They're kids, they've asked if you can sign this [shirt]."

The video then cuts to a young girl claiming: "Raheem is quite small in real life," and another adding: "He did show off a bit with the football." It is good to see the Chelsea man is not afraid to poke fun at himself, especially given the ego of some players in the Premier League.

In a brilliant end to the advert, Sterling can be seen getting an encouraging talk from the teacher who tells him: "They don't appreciate you the way I do. I like how you run."

Video: Raheem Sterling mocked by young schoolkids for his running style

What next for Raheem Sterling at Chelsea?

A game against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge is growing ever-closer as Sterling and his team look to gain their first victory of the campaign. With his strong performances against Liverpool and West Ham, it is very likely that the former City star will retain his place in the starting line-up.

His versatility and ability to play in any of the forward position is likely to be a quality that Pochettino admires and keeps in mind for the long season ahead. He is also the most proven of the Chelsea attackers in the Premier League, with his experience set to be a boost for the side looking to get back into the Champions League for the 2024/25 season.