Highlights Raheem Sterling was left out of Chelsea's squad against Manchester City, sparking doubt about his future at the club.

Juventus are reportedly looking at a potential move for the 29-year-old winger.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs Sterling could join before the transfer deadline.

Raheem Sterling's future has been thrown into doubt after the English forward was left out of Chelsea's squad for the opening day of the 2024/25 Premier League season. His team would lose 2-0 to former employers Manchester City, and it was the first time Sterling hadn't been involved in the first game of an English top-flight campaign for over a decade.

When the team news was announced in the build-up to the clash, there were a host of Chelsea players left out of the matchday squad, with Sterling being the most high-profile name. His representatives then released a statement claiming they would be 'seeking clarity' on the situation. New manager Enzo Maresca then responded by claiming (per the Daily Mail):

"I want Raheem Sterling but we have 30 players, there is no space for all of them so some have to leave."

It came as a shock to many people, fans and the player himself, as the 29-year-old was heavily involved in the Blues' pre-season preparations before the start of the domestic campaign. However, the bloated nature of the senior squad at Stamford Bridge means that many top players are left out in the cold. As the winger weighs up his options going forward, six options have been put forward for his next club.

Raheem Sterling - Chelsea Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 59 14 7 Champions League 9 3 1 FA Cup 6 1 3 EFL Cup 7 1 1

1 Juventus

Top journalists have confirmed the 'Old Lady's' interest

What a move this would be for Sterling. Serie A giants Juventus have been linked with a swoop for the potentially wantaway Chelsea attacker. Ben Jacobs revealed: "The Juventus interest is concrete," while Fabrizio Romano backed up these claims, adding no contact had taken place at that stage.

Thiago Motta has reportedly told Federico Chiesa that his services are no longer required at the Turin-based club. There could be an opportunity for Sterling to claim the Italy international's spot in the team. At 29 years old, he's still got plenty to give and may fancy the chance to play in a different league for the first time in his career.

Related Thiago Motta’s ‘Super Offensive’ 2-7-2 Formation Explained Thiago Motta could be the next genius football manager to change the sport in years to come with his revolutionary 2-7-2 set-up.

2 Crystal Palace

Glasner has proven he can improve players

Crystal Palace may well be in the market for a marquee signing on the wings. Sterling's ability to play on either flank is a huge bonus as the Eagles are now without a standout starting option on the right or the left. Michael Olise's departure opened up a space on the right-hand side of the front line.

Meanwhile, Ebereche Ezi has often been tasked with occupying the opposite wing despite the Englishman's better position being in the middle of the park. Sterling's arrival would be a boost to the reputation of the club, but could also be a genius choice by the player. Oliver Glasner got the best out of the squad at Selhurst Park toward the end of the 2023/24 season and could get the ex-Manchester City man firing on all cylinders once again.

3 West Ham United

Remaining in the capital could be on the cards

Sterling is a London boy at heart. He was brought up through the ranks at Queens Park Rangers before leaving the city he was born in to pursue the massive opportunity of joining Liverpool. That proved to be a brilliant decision as he grew into one of the best players in the country at Anfield and during his time at Man City afterwards.

A return to the English capital was always on the cards, however, and is likely to have played a big part in his decision to join Chelsea in 2022. Remaining in London could be a huge swing in the favour of both West Ham and Crystal Palace over the other contenders. The Hammers have been extremely active in the transfer market and would likely be on alert if the player becomes available, although the signing of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United may block a potential route into the starting XI for Sterling.

Related Premier League Completed Transfers (2024/25) With the 24/25 season underway, we have outlined every completed Premier League transfer during the Summer Transfer Window.

4 Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho's 'pull' is unmatched

Fenerbahce were dumped out of the Champions League in the qualification stage by French side LOSC Lille. This would take some of the potential shine off a move to the Turkish Super Lig club, but there is a massive draw still present. Jose Mourinho.

'The Special One' took over the club in the summer and could well play a big part in convincing a Premier League star to swap England for Turkey. Fenerbahce have lured other players from the league in recent years, including midfielder Fred from Manchester United, so it's not outside the realms of possibility.

Related Why Jose Mourinho is called The Special One Jose Mourinho is famously known as 'The Special One' - here's how the nickname came about and stuck.

5 Newcastle United

The Magpies have the financial means to sign Sterling

Possibly the best-placed team to cover Sterling's hefty £325,000-per-week wages are Newcastle United. The Magpies are backed by wealthy owners and are potentially still in the market for a winger. Anthony Gordon has effectively nailed down the left-wing position, but speculation has been rife that Miguel Almiron could be moved on to raise funds.

This would leave a gaping hole on the right side of Eddie Howe's attack. It would be a return to his younger years to see the England international switch back to being a right-winger, but he's certainly proved to be capable of starring in that specific role previously.

6 Any Saudi Pro League Club

Many top stars have already made the move

Close

The Saudi Pro League is always a potential destination for players looking for a big payday. Several of the top clubs in the division - Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad - have the resources to cover both the transfer fee and wages it would take to snap up Sterling.

Related 8 Most Expensive Signings In Saudi Pro League History The Saudi Pro League spent well over £700 million in the 2023 summer transfer window, which was exceeded only by the Premier League.

Chelsea's wide player is almost certain to drum up interest in the Middle East as he's a high-profile name who can help bring more eyes to the league. This has been the recruitment strategy for other top players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. Sterling could become the latest high-profile figure to swap European football for the emerging division.