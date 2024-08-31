In one of the most intriguing deadline day deals from Friday evening, it is now said that Raheem Sterling rejected a stunning £650,000-a-week offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club to join Arsenal on loan from Chelsea last night. The 29-year-old was seeking pastures new after being cast aside by Enzo Maresca. But Sterling held out for a short switch across London to Arsenal instead of chasing a lucrative end-of-career payout.

Despite already having four Premier League titles under his belt from his days at Manchester City, the veteran winger has put his own ambitions ahead of cash, as he focuses on helping the Gunners to become champions for the first time in two decades. Sterling also retains his personal, long-term targets to make it back into the Three Lions fold for the 2026 World Cup, after being left out of Gareth Southgate's squad that reached the Euro 2024 final in the summer.

Startling new details of a potential switch to the Middle East have since emerged, and it would have seen the former Liverpool academy graduate become one of the highest-paid footballers in the world should he have chosen to turn his back on England's capital.

Sterling Joins Arsenal

He follows a surfeit of players who made the same move

Sterling’s lawyers and representatives thrashed out the dramatic late loan move across the capital on Friday night. He now becomes a key member of a Mikel Arteta side that is expected to challenge yet again for the Premier League title, joining forces with other Chelsea outcasts such as Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

He dismissed the Saudi interest two days before Chelsea and Arsenal had even begun discussions. Things started to intensify early last week, ten days after the new Blues manager, Enzo Maresca, had publicly declared that Sterling would never play for the club again alongside Ben Chilwell.

Sterling, who was hellbent on staying in England, was also reportedly close to a deal with his dream boyhood club, Manchester United, with the Red Devils chasing a loan deal so that Chelsea could avoid the prospect of having to meet his £27million-a-year wages over the next three years while he trained alone. But it now appears that Sterling's patience has paid off, as he steers clear of clubs in precarious positions altogether.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling," he told Arsenal's media channels. "It’s really exciting. I’m buzzing. "It’s one where we kind of left it late, but it’s one I was hoping for." He continued:

"Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line."

The Numbers Behind Sterling's Saudi Offer

The figures included in Sterling's rumoured Saudi Pro League package truly show just how crazy money in football has gone over recent years. The incredible package for the England winger, 29, would have more than doubled his current £300,000-a-week salary.

The £650,000 offer would have meant the Wembley-bred star could have earned £33.8m-per-year, £2.8m-per-month, £94,146-per-day, and a remarkable £3,922-per-hour. In the grander scheme of an inflated market, this would have ranked him as the sixth-highest-paid player in the beautiful game, while no footballer currently earns anywhere near that amount in Europe's top five leagues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frenkie De Jong is the highest earner in European football, raking in £606,000-per-week whilst under contract at Barcelona.

Where Sterling would have ranked in highest-paid players in the world Rank Player Weekly Salary 1. Cristiano Ronaldo £3,265,806 2. Neymar £1,637,903 3. Karim Benzema £1,637,903 4. Riyad Mahrez £854,985 5. Sadio Mane £655,161 6. *Raheem Sterling (Saudi Arabia proposal)* £650,000 7. Frenkie De Jong £606,000 8. Kylian Mbappe £511,845 9. Robert Lewandowski £448,000 10. Harry Kane £404,000

All stats via Capology (Correct as of 31/08/2024)