Raheem Sterling is open to a move to Manchester United as he prepares to leave Chelsea before the transfer deadline, according to The Guardian.

The England star has been told by Enzo Maresca that he is not part of the first-team plans at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming season, and he is expected to leave the club before Friday's deadline.

A host of clubs have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old four-time Premier League champion, including Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but the Red Devils could now emerge as a potential destination.

While Chelsea look to offload Sterling, they are reportedly interested in doing a deal for Man Utd's outcast winger Jadon Sancho which has opened up the possibility of a swap deal.

According to The Guardian, while nothing is advanced between the clubs, Sterling would be open to a move to Old Trafford despite his history with Liverpool and Man City, and his preference to stay in London.

Sancho's future in Manchester looks bleak despite drawing a line under his feud with manager Erik Ten Hag, having been left out of the matchday squad for both Premier League games so far this season.

Sterling's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.32 Expected Goals Per 90 0.3 Key Passes Per 90 1.36 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.05

Chelsea have been monitoring his situation and are interested in taking him back to London, but it remains to be seen if Man United would be willing to consider a swap deal considering their strategy this summer has been to sign younger players - with all four signings under 25 and Manuel Ugarte also set to join in the club while matching that criteria.

Before any deal can be discussed however, Sterling is prioritising sorting his contract situation with the Blues. The winger has got three years remaining on a £325,000 per-week contract, but Enzo Maresca doesn't see him as part of his plans after the signings of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix and they must find a compromise before he moves on.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: Sterling has 123 Premier League goals - ranking him joint-19th in the all-time scorers list.

Crystal Palace Confident of Sterling Deal

Finances could be a stumbling block however

While Sterling would be open to moving to Old Trafford, Crystal Palace are said to be confident of being able to seal a deal to take him to Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner has lost Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew from his attacking options this summer and also looks set to lose Marc Guehi from his defence, with Joachim Andersen already leaving too. But that means there is money to spend, and according to GMS sources there is a renewed confidence they can convince Sterling to join.

The player's wages will obviously be an issue, but Sterling is open to taking a pay cut to leave Chelsea and if no other options emerge then he could end up in south London before the deadline passes on Friday night.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.