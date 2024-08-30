Chelsea and Arsenal are the only two clubs Raheem Sterling is likely to be at once the transfer deadline passes, journalist Ben Jacobs has reported.

The English winger is continuing to weigh his options after being left out of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad before the season, with a move to the Emirates now emerging as a possibility.

According to Jacobs, Sterling’s future ‘remains in the balance’ with the final hours of the transfer window ticking away, as staying at Chelsea beyond Friday remains an option for the 29-year-old attacker.

Sterling is currently training separately from Chelsea’s senior squad and could soon be handed an escape route out of Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs, writing on X, suggested that conversations are now developing over Sterling’s future at Chelsea, with Arsenal being eyed as a potential destination for the former Man City ace.

Those close to Sterling are now ‘less confident’ of the rapid winger’s late switch to Manchester United, despite clubs holding talks over a potential swap deal involving the 29-year-old and Jadon Sancho:

Raheem Sterling's future is in the balance. Options are staying at Chelsea or moving to Arsenal. Developing conversations. Those close to Sterling less confident on Manchester United proceeding.

Since joining the Blues in 2022, Sterling has made 129 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and registering 18 assists.

Blues ‘Working’ on Osimhen Deal

Ahead of the transfer deadline

Chelsea are still in the race to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen ahead of the transfer deadline, with a club delegation now in Naples trying to convince the Nigerian to join, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues are not giving up in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who is expected to depart Italy before the end of business today, with Al-Ahli now emerging as favourites for his signature.

The Saudi Pro League giants have reportedly agreed a deal with Napoli worth €68 million, but are yet to receive the green light from the player.

