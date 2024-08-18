Raheem Sterling has been left out of Chelsea's squad to face Manchester City in the Blues' first competitive fixture of the season at Stamford Bridge - and according to reports, the winger will now 'seek clarity' over his future in west London with others seemingly preferred by Enzo Maresca.

With the new Premier League campaign upon us and Chelsea having once again bought multiple players this summer in a bid to shoot up the table, competition for places is rife at Stamford Bridge and it could take a while for new signings to settle in. However, one star who is not set to take any part in their upcoming clash is Sterling, with the winger being left out of Chelsea's 20-man squad to face the reigning four-time champions - and as a result, his representatives have released a statement on his future.

Sterling 'Seeks Clarity' Over Chelsea Future

Enzo Maresca has not fancied him for the season opener

The report from the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel states that Sterling is seeking clarity on his future at Chelsea - after he was left out of Maresca's squad for their Premier League curtain raiser against former club City on Sunday afternoon.

The Mail have reportedly approached Sterling's representatives for a comment after the decision to leave him out, with those close to him suggesting that his exclusion was 'unexpected'.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =5th Goals 8 3rd Assists 4 =5th Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =2nd Match rating 6.80 8th

As a result, his future is in doubt - especially after featuring in all six of Chelsea's pre-season games in their tour of the USA and elsewhere. And a statement from Sterling's camp has suggested that they are looking forward to gaining clarity from Maresca and co over his future going forwards. It read:

"Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years. He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with. "He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity. "As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively."

Sterling's Future Now Looks Precarious

The England winger faces a challenge to get into the squad

Christopher Nkunku has been chosen to feature on the left-wing instead of Sterling, with Romeo Lavia dropping into the centre of midfield and Enzo Fernandez being pushed further up the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has 19 goals in 81 games for Chelsea.

New signing Pedro Neto is on the bench whilst Mykhailo Mudryk can also operate in that position and with Noni Madueke also adept on his weaker side, questions will be asked as to how Sterling can come back into the side and force his way into Maresca's plans.

With experience coming out of his ears, the former Liverpool man will be hoping to get back into the side otherwise we could see another huge transfer involving the Blues in the next fortnight.

