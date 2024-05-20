Highlights Aidan O'Connell could retain the starting position in Las Vegas.

O'Connell aims to continue his development under head coach Antonio Pierce and build upon his relationships from last season.

There is set to be a competition between O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the starting role.

It was a surprisingly active rookie year for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games in the 2023-24 NFL season. O’Connell took the reins after the shocking benching of Jimmy Garoppolo, and maintained the starting role throughout the rest of the season.

Now heading into his sophomore season, O’Connell noted that head coach Antonio Pierce is giving him a chance once again. In an interview with Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, O’Connell expressed his gratitude in saying:

Since really (Pierce) started, he's put a lot of confidence in me. He's given me a great opportunity.

Las Vegas was expected to add a potential replacement for O’Connell in April’s draft, but never did so. This might’ve been strategy, or just a product of the top-six quarterbacks all being selected in the top 12 picks. O’Connell won’t be without competition either way, as the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew over the offseason.

Looking Back at O’Connell's 2023 Season

O’Connell was serviceable, but left a lot to be desired

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Given his status as a developmental rookie being thrown into the fire of a starting spot mid-season, O’Connell did reasonably well. He didn’t astonish anyone, but helped the Raiders go 5-5 over the course of his 10 games as a starter.

Raiders' 2023 Quarterback Stats Player Starts Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Aidan O'Connell 10 62.1% 2,218 12-7 Jimmy Garoppolo 6 65.1% 1,205 7-9 Biran Hoyer 1 54.8% 231 0-2

This helped Las Vegas secure an 8-9 record, good enough for second in their division. It’s not anything to write home about, but far better than most would have expected upon hearing they started their fourth-round rookie through the majority of the season.

It’s clear Pierce saw something in O’Connell, as he kept him in place throughout the entirety of his stint as interim head coach. It paid off for Pierce, as he was named the permanent head coach after the season’s conclusion. As for O’Connell, the Purdue product remains in a position many young quarterbacks would envy.

O’Connell’s opportunity to start in year two is likely the product of his obvious development over the course of the season. Through his first six starts, he had thrown more interceptions (6) than he had touchdowns (4). Things clicked in the final four games though, as he had an 8:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This run kicked off with an absolute demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his first six starts, Aidan O’Conell threw just four touchdowns, as the team went 2-4. He matched that total in his seventh start, throwing four touchdowns in a 63-21 win over the Chargers. The Raiders finished 3-1 over their last four games.

The late-season success for both O’Connell and the Raiders came as a surprise to many. Now the question is whether he earned the starting role for this season, or merely proved himself to be a high-quality backup.

The Outlook on O’Connell's 2024 Season

With time to prepare, O’Connell could continue to improve in year two

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Now set to take on a season where he isn’t thrown into the starting role at a moment’s notice, O’Connell’s noticeable development may reach new heights. That is, if he can win the starting job over Gardner Minshew, an NFL fan-favorite.

Minshew was the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback for the majority of last season after rookie Anthony Richardson went down early in the year. Minshew not only helped keep the Colts afloat, but actually led them to a winning record of 9-8. Minshew’s efforts were rewarded, as he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Aidan O'Connell vs Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Player Team Starts Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Aidan O'Connell LV 10 62.1% 2,218 12-7 Garden Minshew IND 13 62.2% 3,305 15-9

It’s unlikely Minshew would have left Indianapolis if he didn’t think he had a shot at a starting spot elsewhere. The Raiders’ choice to leave the draft without a quarterback sets him up well, as he only has to beat O’Connell for the starting spot.

Despite Minshew’s recent achievements, it’ll be easier said than done in Las Vegas. O’Connell has had a year to learn the system, develop within it, and even proved his worth over the latter stretch of last season. His youth and pre-built connections with the wide receivers also give him an edge over Minshew.

Whichever quarterback wins the starting role will have plenty of weapons to play with this season. Similar to the last two seasons, three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams will be the top option in the passing game. The Raiders also drafted Brock Bowers, the Georgia tight end with sky-high potential.

Jakobi Meyers, Zamir White, Michael Gallup, and Michael Mayer will all be featured frequently in the offense as well. The Raiders don’t project to be Super Bowl contenders, but the right choice in the quarterback battle could set them up for a run to the playoffs.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.