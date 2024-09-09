Key Takeaways The Las Vegas Raiders were trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by six points late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and had moved the ball into the Chargers' half of the field.

Coming up on a 4th and 1 opportunity, Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce made a controversial decision to punt the ball.

That proved to be a costly mistake, as Los Angeles quickly pounced on their opportunity, taking a two-score lead.

The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their 2024 season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers topped Las Vegas by a score of 22-10, but the game was very evenly-matched until late in the fourth quarter, when the Chargers eventually ran away with the game.

There was a key instance about halfway through the fourth quarter, when the Raiders were driving into Chargers' territory, down by just six points, and faced a fourth-and-short situation. Despite having solid field position, their head coach Antonio Pierce decided to punt the ball.

That decision proved to be very costly for Las Vegas, as Los Angeles quickly marched down the field and scored, making it a two-possession game. Let's take a closer look at the decision.

Breaking Down Pierce's Controversial Decision

Although the offense had a rough day, this might have been their best shot to take the lead

Credit: AroundTheNFL

At the time of the play, the Chargers led 16-10. Las Vegas had possession, and had worked their way to the Chargers' 43-yard line, where they were facing a 4th and 1 scenario with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Pierce decided to punt, and that proved to be one of the most conservative decisions by a head coach in recent memory.

Looking at Pierce's decision, there are likely two main things that factored into it.

First, is the ineptitude of the Raiders' offense throughout the game. Pierce actually attempted a 4th and 1 conversion in the first quarter, when the Raiders had the ball in their own half of the field. In that instance, it didn't work, and the Raiders severely struggled to move the ball at any point on Sunday. It's likely Pierce thought his team couldn't pick up the yard they needed.

Second, the Raiders' defense was actually very impressive. Although the Chargers had 16 points, 9 of those were off turnovers in the Raiders' own half of the field, in which the Chargers' drive stalled and could only net field goals. Pierce likely felt his defense would get the stop they needed.

However, even with that in mind, it just doesn't make sense. If you don't trust the offense, how do you expect them to drive back down the field? Las Vegas was nearly inside the Chargers' 40-yard line. If Pierce didn't think his offense could get one yard, why punt the ball away and force them to go the length of the field on the next possession? There were just over seven minutes left in the game, and the Raiders needed a touchdown to tie.

I mean, just look at this situation. If there's ever a time to take a risk, it's right here.

Pierce is very inexperienced as a head coach, and this was a prime example of that.

Pierce's Inexperience Compared to AFC West Rivals

Each of the Raiders' divisional rivals have much more experience in the head coach role

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Inexperience could be something that haunts Pierce in 2024. Pierce had a very successful career as a player, but as a coach, he's just getting started. The 2024 season is his first one as a full-time head coach at any level. Aside from his time with the Raiders, where he's been since 2022, Pierce was the linebackers coach, and eventually the defensive coordinator at Arizona State from 2018 to 2021.

Pierce took over as the interim head coach in 2023. He did well, and galvanized the locker room, which helped him earn the official role this offseason.

Compared to the rest of his division, though, he's a newbie.

His opponent on Sunday, Jim Harbaugh , began his head coaching career at the University of San Diego in 2004, and moved to Stanford in 2007. Harbaugh then took his talents to the NFL , and led the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, before leaving for Michigan, where he coached through the 2023 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Andy Reid have a combined 59 years of experience as a head coach at the NFL or collegiate level. Pierce is entering his first year.

For the Denver Broncos , Sean Payton earned his first head coaching role in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints , where he remained through the 2021 season. 2023 asw Payton's first year in charge in the Mile High City.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs , Andy Reid has been a head coach since 1999, when he took over the Philadelphia Eagles ' role. He worked there until 2013, when he left and accepted the Chiefs' job.

It's not hard to see that Pierce is highly outmatched when it comes to coaching experience in his division. That was apparent on Sunday.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.