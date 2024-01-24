Highlights Former NFL HC Kliff Kingsbury set to interview for offensive coordinator position with the Las Vegas Raiders, following interviews with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kingsbury's success in developing quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray make him an attractive candidate for NFL coaching roles.

The Philadelphia Eagles, with stars like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, could offer Kingsbury the best opportunity to make another push for a head coaching position.

Kliff Kingsbury was let go by the Arizona Cardinals in January 2022. After spending a year working with USC, he is interested in returning to the NFL.

According to Albert Breer, the coach is set to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders regarding their offensive coordinator position.

The MMQB reporter also noted that Kingsbury has already conducted interviews with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles regarding their open coordinator roles.

Former NFL HC willing to take on coordinator role

USC offensive assistant is receiving a lot of interest in the coaching market

Kingsbury, a former NFL QB, moved up the coaching ranks fast. He helped to develop Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and was hired to helm the Cardinals in 2019 after Mahomes' breakout 2018 campaign. He had some success working with Kyler Murray, reaching the playoffs in 2021, but was fired after a 4-13 season in 2022.

Cardinals Under Kingsbury Year Total Offense Ranking 2019 21st 2020 6th 2021 8th 2022 22nd

The three jobs for which he's interviewed all have something different to offer Kingsbury. In Chicago, he'd be working with either Justin Fields or a generational rookie prospect. He was with Caleb Williams this past season at USC and Williams is considered a favorite to be the number one pick, which is owned by the Bears.

The Raiders, meanwhile, don't seem to have next year's starting QB on the roster yet, though one would think they are making plans to rectify that, as we speak. The team does boast a true number-one wide receiver in Davante Adams and one of the league's better offensive lines.

The Eagles could be seen as the most attractive destination. The team has stars all over the field with Jalen Hurts throwing to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and one of the best ground schemes in the league. If he can revive the spirits of the talented offense and bring them back to title contention, Kingsbury would be able to put himself in a position to get another head coaching shot.

