Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 draft class filled needs and adds depth and talent.

Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Dylan Laube are standout prospects to watch.

Head coach Antonio Pierce aims to merge "dog mentality" with the Raider way for a successful culture.

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 draft class reflects the image that head coach Antonio Pierce has for the team, as well as the "dog" mentality that he is trying to foster within the Raiders facilities.

The Raiders finished just 8-9 during the 2023 campaign, but under Pierce, the team finished with a 5-4 record and notably knocked off the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. That win surged confidence in the Raiders' organization and helped Pierce to go from the interim head coach to the full-time head man in Vegas.

The team still has a long way to go before they can compete for a playoff spot, but their 2024 draft class shows signs of improvement as well as continuing to build their culture.

Related 'He's Earned It': Raiders Decide Which QB Will Get 1st Shot At 1st-Team Reps Aidan O'Connell played reasonably well as the Raiders starter at the close of last year, but Oakland signed Gardner Minshew this offseason.

Raiders' 2024 Draft Class

The Raiders' draft class is full of "dogs"

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders' 2024 draft class filled needs, as well as added depth and talent to several spots. The Raiders likely drafted several day-one starting caliber players, and they will be asked to make an impact very early in their careers.

First Round (Pick 13) Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Second Round (Pick 44) Jackson Powes-Johnson, C, Oregon

Third Round (Pick 77) DJ Glaze, OT, Maryland

Fourth Round (Pick 112) Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Fifth Round (Pick 148) Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Sixth Round (Pick 208) Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

Seventh Round (Pick 223) Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Seventh Round (Pick 229) M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pitt

Bowers was the cream of the crop for tight-end prospects, and when paired with last year's first-round pick Michael Mayer, could form a formidable duo.

Powers-Johnson was the best center prospect in the 2024 draft class, but with current center Andre James under contract, it seems likely he will kick out to guard.

Running back Dylan Laube was one of the more underrated prospects in the 2024 draft class and has the athletic ability as well as the production in college that make it seem likely that he can eventually work his way into becoming a starting caliber running back in the NFL.

Glaze, Richardson, Eichenberg, Taylor, and Devonshire all have fewer clear paths to finding the field, and for the later picks, they will have an even less clear path of making the roster, but under Pierce, there will be plenty of opportunities.

With a bevy of incoming talent, the Raiders could be a quality quarterback away from contending with Pierce at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Gardner Minshew out-dueled Aidan O'Connell in their head-to-head matchup last season, completing 15-of-23 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the Colts' 23-20 win over the Raiders in Week 17. O'Connell went 30-of-47 for 299 yards, throwing two touchdowns and zero picks in a losing effort.

Pierce's attempt to create a sustainable culture of success in Las Vegas will ride on the shoulders of this draft class, and their development as players. Pierce is the ultimate player's coach, and it will be interesting to see how his "dog mentality" will merge with the Raider way.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.