The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a transition period as a franchise. Antonio Pierce is now the full-time head coach after serving on an interim basis for the latter half of the 2023 campaign, and it appears Aidan O'Connell will battle Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback gig.

Thanks to Josh Jacobs' departure and the lack of talent at QB, their offense is going to struggle, even with Davante Adams at wide receiver. However, the team appears intent on winning through defense this upcoming season, as they signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins away from the Miami Dolphins.

The deal is worth $110 million over four years ($84.75 million guaranteed), making Wilkins one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the league. His $27.5 million average annual salary now ranks behind only Chris Jones for interior defensive linemen.

With Wilkins and Maxx Crosby now on the same defensive front, the Raiders should have no trouble fielding one of the most ferocious pass rushes in the NFL next season. The question that remains is just how good the Wilkins-Crosby tandem will be.

Crosby and Wilkins Are Perfect Complements

Raiders will collapse the pocket from the edge and the interior next season

Last year, Crosby finished with 14.5 sacks and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss (one year after leading the league with 22 TFLs). Wilkins, meanwhile, had a breakout season in his own right, finishing with nine sacks, ten tackles for loss, and a gargantuan 30 quarterback pressures, which ranked fourth among all defensive tackles (behind Jones, Aaron Donald, and Justin Madibuke).

Combine those two with 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson, and the Raiders have the makings of an unstoppable pass rush.

Crosby, Wilkins, and Wilson 2023 Performance Player Tackles TFL Sacks Pressures Crosby 90 23 14.5 50 Wilkins 65 10 9.0 30 Wilson 29 2 3.5 11

Last year, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham dragged the Raiders' defense to a 12th place finish in points allowed per drive and an eighth place finish in defensive DVOA. That was despite the fact that the Raiders spent the second-least amount of money on defense and their second-highest-paid player, Chandler Jones, didn’t play a down for them.

Graham is one of the league's best defensive play callers when it comes to employing "simulated pressure". In simple terms, simulated pressure is when a team rushes the traditional four defenders at the quarterback, but one or more of the rushers comes from the second or third-level of the defense. Generally, a team will stack the defensive line with linemen, linebackers, and nickelbacks before the snap, and then rush four and pull the rest of the defenders into coverage duty.

What makes Wilkins and Crosby such a terrifying proposition for opposing quarterbacks is that, in Graham's scheme, they'll be the only players who are "guaranteed rushers". In other words, offensive coordinators will have to divert resources (i.e., offensive linemen, pass-blocking running backs, chipping tight ends) to picking up the disguised rushers, while Crosby and Wilkins get one-on-one matchups.

Of course, offensive lines could focus on double-teaming the Raiders' new star duo, but then they'll be leaving a few blockers on an island playing a guessing game as to who will actually be rushing from Graham's simulated pressure fronts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The only duos with more than the 23.5 sacks Wilkins and Crosby combined for last year were the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith (26.0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen and Travon Walker (27.5).

Because Wilkins is a defensive tackle and Crosby is an edge defender, Graham will be able to trick offensive lines into sliding extra protection towards their side of the defensive line. That, in turn, will create massive openings for Wilson and other pass rushers.

Of course, this is purely theoretical for now. Crosby and Wilkins will need to develop the chemistry that only comes with playing actual NFL snaps together, like the former Dolphin had with his Miami teammate, Zach Sieler. It was a heartwarming relationship that was one of the most compelling aspects of the team's in-season Hard Knocks series. Perhaps Crosby could be the new salt to Wilkins' pepper.

In any event, the Raiders splurged on the former Dolphin for a reason. If Graham can develop his system around his two elite sack artists, the Raiders could have a dominant defense as soon as next season.

Where does the Raiders' tandem rank in NFL hierarchy?

The league is home to a number of elite pass-rushing duos



The NFL is home to some genuinely dominant pass-rushing tandems, and it can be difficult to rank them due to schematic differences and variable and luck-based statistics.

Nevertheless, there are some established duos that have earned a number of honors. Wilkins and Crosby may be great together, but they'll be competing with some historically great defenders for the title of "best pass-rushing duo".

Top NFL Pass-Rushing Duos, 2023 Stats Duo GP Pressures Sacks TFL Christian Wilkins (MIA) & Maxx Crosby (LVR) 34 80 23.5 33 Harold Landry II & Denico Autry (TEN) 34 50 22.0 26 T.J. Watt & Alex Highsmith (PIT) 34 76 26.0 27 Josh Allen & Travon Walker (JAX) 34 76 27.5 27 Nick Bosa & Javon Hargrave (SF) 33 58 17.5 24 Khalil Mack & Joey Bosa (LAC) 26 51 23.5 27

That conversation includes the Pittsburgh Steelers' duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, each of whom have posted 20+ sacks each over the past two seasons; the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who (despite battling some injury troubles) may have the best pedigree in the league; Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave of the San Francisco 49ers, another dominant edge rusher-interior lineman combo; the Cleveland Browns' tandem of Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, who were both Pro Bowlers in 2022; and so many others.

Looking at just pressures and tackles for loss, Wilkins and Crosby would have been the best pair of defensive linemen in the NFL last season. However, that's a rather rudimentary analysis, since they played for different teams and were the star producers in their respective units.

Still, there's no denying what the Raiders are building. Being able to rush the passer with just three or four defensive linemen is a huge advantage in the NFL, especially for a team that projects to have one of the youngest secondaries in the league next season.

Where Wilkins and Crosby rank in the hierarchy of sack artists is just speculation until they actually play together, but if things play out the way the team is expecting, Las Vegas should be home to football's premier pass-rushing duo in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.