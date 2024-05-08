Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders made a controversial draft pick in last month's draft, passing on CB Terrion Arnold for TE Brock Bowers.

According to Arnold, the team made that decision based on a coin toss.

The Raiders will now have to balance Bowers' playing time with incumbent tight end Michael Mayer, while Arnold landed with the Detroit Lions and is expected to boost their secondary.

The NFL Draft is notoriously a crapshoot, as "can't-miss" prospects routinely bust while 2022's Mr. Irrelevant (Brock Purdy) just led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl last season.

As such, there's no guidebook for the "right way" to draft prospects. Certain teams are better at it than others, but even the most consistent franchises only ever acquire two or three long-term starters in any one draft class.

The Las Vegas Raiders took that notion to heart this year, according to Detroit Lions' first-round pick Terrion Arnold. According to the former Alabama cornerback (via The Next Round Live podcast), Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce called Arnold after the draft to inform him that the team made their selection based on a coin toss.

The Raiders ended up taking Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Though the value was solid, many questioned the pick given that they already drafted Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As for Arnold, he ended up in a luxurious situation in Detroit, as the Lions made the NFC Championship Game last season for the first time since 1991. He should immediately slot in as an outside cornerback opposite trade acquisition Carlton Davis III.

Arnold "Excited To Play For" HC Dan Campbell

Bowers appears to be superfluous addition to Raiders' roster

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold earned a Freshman All-American Award in 2022, his first ever year as a starter at the cornerback position. The next year, in 2023, Arnold won First Team All-American honors. His five interceptions in 2023 led the entire SEC, and landed him at sixth in the nation.

Per GIVEMESPORT's scouting report on the former Crimson Tide defensive back: "To put it as simply as possible, Terrion Arnold is a freak athlete. Importantly, Arnold is also strong for his frame, and has shown good technique. The combination of these three allows him to be used in different ways. He's athletic enough to play zone and cover a lot of space, yet also strong enough and confident enough in his technique to play press-man."

Terrion Arnold Measurables Category Arnold Height 6'0" Weight 189 lbs Arm Length 31.6" Hand Size 8.9" Vertical Jump 37" 40-Yard Dash 4.50 10-Yard Split 1.54 Broad Jump 10'9"

The Lions were in desperate need of secondary help after releasing starting cornerback Cameron Sutton following his arrest stemming from an alleged domestic violence dispute earlier this offseason. Arnold should be a long-term asset for Dan Campbell's secondary, which already has one in former Alabama safety Brian Branch.

As for the Raiders, they too need a ton of help at cornerback, though they opted to go the "best player available route" when drafting Bowers. Though a coin toss may not be the most scientific means of drafting players, it's hard to argue with the quality of prospect they got in the former Bulldog.

Many have compared Bowers to current Lions' tight end Sam LaPorta, who had one of the most impressive rookie tight end seasons of all time in 2023. The Raiders would simply be ecstatic if Bowers could come close to replicating the 86/889/10 receiving line LaPorta finished with last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hope should be plentiful for the Brock Bowers-Michael Mayer pairing. The New England Patriots ranked top three in scoring over the three seasons in which Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski played together.

Though only time will tell if the Raiders made the right call at No. 13 overall, at least the front office can pin the blame on a coin if Arnold proves to be better than Bowers.

Source: The Next Round Live

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.