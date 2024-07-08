Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders may add more depth to the running back position.

The Raiders' depth chart includes Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, and other players.

Potential veteran running back additions include Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic [h/t NBCSports.com], the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market to add more depth to the running back position.

The Raiders' depth chart now includes Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, sixth-round rookie Dylan Laube, Brittain Brown, and Sincere McCormick.

Tafur noted that a move could include sending Laube to the practice squad. NBCSports.com pointed out a handful of veteran running backs, including Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon, are available.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Las Vegas Raiders Several all-time greats spent time with the Raiders late in their respective NFL careers.

Previewing the Raiders' Running Back Depth

White was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

With Josh Jacobs leaving the team to join the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders made minimal moves to the running back depth chart, which is slated to be headed up by White, per Ourlads.

White has been with the Raiders since getting drafted in 2022. In 2023, he had 104 carries for 451 yards and a touchdown.

Zamir White Career Stats Year Team Rushing Stats 2022 LVR 17 carries, 70 yards, 0 TDs, 4.1 YPC 2023 LVR 104 carries, 451 yards, 1 TD, 4.3 YPC

This offseason, Mattison signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the team after spending the last five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and serving as the primary rusher for the team in 2023. He finished with 180 carries for 700 yards and didn't score a touchdown.

Alexander Mattison Career Stats Year Team Rushing Stats 2019 MIN 100 carries, 462 yards, 1 TD, 4.6 YPC 2020 MIN 96 carries, 434 yards, 2 TDs, 4.5 YPC 2021 MIN 134 carries, 491 yards, 3 TDs, 3.7 YPC 2022 MIN 74 carries, 283 yards, 5 TDs, 3.8 YPC 2023 MIN 180 carries, 700 yards, 0 TDs, 3.9 YPC

As for Abdullah, he's been in the NFL since 2015 and has played with the Detroit Lions, Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and now the Raiders. However, he has had more than 51 carries in a season since 2017.

Finally, Laube was a sixth-round pick but was used much more in a pass-catching role in college. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 537 carries across five seasons with New Hampshire. He had 161 carries and averaged 4.6 yards per carry at an FCS school. Meanwhile, as a pass catcher, he caught 68 passes for 708 yards and seven scores.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Laube was the first UNH football player drafted since Jared Smith was drafted No. 241 in the seventh round in 2013.

All this to say, the Raiders running back depth has a combination of unproven assets (White, Laube) and unproductive players (Abdullah, Mattison).

It remains to be seen how advantageous adding a running back will be, especially someone like Cook and McKinnon, but the Raiders and head coach Antonio Pierce will need to develop a plan heading into the 2024 regular season.

There are many questions surrounding the Raiders including this backfield, the quarterback position, and more.

Source: NBCSports

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.