Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to land a new QB in the upcoming draft, but it may require trading up to secure a top-tier prospect.

The team currently has Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Aidan O'Connell as options, but neither are seen as promising long-term starters.

Raiders' owner Mark Davis reportedly "grilled" GM candidates on their plans for securing a franchise quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone some wholesale changes over the last few years. If rumors surrounding the 2024 NFL Draft are to be believed, that shakeup will only continue into the near future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will be looking to trade up to grab one of the top QB prospects.

Now that Antonio Pierce has had his interim tag removed, the Raiders' head coach and new general manager, Tom Telesco (formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers), will have an intriguing set of offseason decisions to make, chief among them regarding the game's most important position.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is still under contract, and fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell had big ups and downs this season after Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels.

Armed with the 13th pick in the draft, will the Raiders pay the exorbitant price tag that's expected in order to secure one of the draft's top quarterbacks?

Related 2024 NFL Draft order updated: 30 of 32 1st-round picks set ahead of Super Bowl 58 With the conference title games in the books, 30 of 32 first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft order are set.

The team isn't sold on any of the incumbents ahead of a stacked draft class

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With Super Bowl 58 fast approaching, the NFL is set to launch into the meat of its lengthy, rumor-heavy draft cycle. At Super Bowl media week (which is being held at the Raiders' home in Las Vegas), Davis opened up about his hiring process while looking for a general manager earlier this offseason:

The quarterback is probably the most important player on the field, so you’ve got to ask the [prospective] GM, what is their vision [at the position]? It’s an important question.

The Raiders chose to hire former Chargers' general manager Tom Telesco, who drafted Justin Hebert in 2020. However, he only traded up once in the first round in his 11-year tenure with the Chargers, in 2015 to nab running back Melvin Gordon.

That history flies in the face of Pierce's reported intention to be aggressive in landing a new QB, possibly in the draft, which boasts the strongest QB class since at least 2021, when Trevor Lawrence was the first overall pick.

Pierce recruited Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to Arizona State before he left for the NFL (and Daniels left for LSU), and other top QB prospects include USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Some of those guys may fall to the Raiders' current selection at No. 13, but in order to secure one of the top-tier prospects (generally considered to be the triumvirate of Williams, Maye, and Daniels), the Raiders will need to trade up.

If they want to throw caution to the wind, they could call the Chicago Bears for the number one pick in order to draft Williams, though Chicago's reported asking price is exorbitant and bordering on extortionist.

They could also try to trade into the top-five with other teams who don't currently need a QB, including the Arizona Cardinals and Chargers. That would place them behind quarterback-needy franchises like the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, though.

In house, the Raiders do have Garoppolo (who is due for an $11.25 million roster bonus in March) and O'Connell, the latter of whom threw for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in an impressive final stretch of the regular season where the team went 3-1 over its final four games. Neither stands out as a super-promising long-term starting option, though the team could certainly do worse with stopgap and backup options.

It remains to be seen just how big the Raiders' stomach is for the reported asking price for top draft picks this year, though it seems they'll be determined to provide Pierce and Telesco with their own hand-selected QB in 2024.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise stated.