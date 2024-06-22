Highlights Davante Adams prioritizes winning games over paper potential.

The transition from the Packers to the Raiders has been tough for Adams.

The Raiders need stability at QB for Adams to shine in Vegas.

There are some NFL players who are well too aware that football games are played on the field, not on paper.

Those players would rather win those games than be told that their team looks good on paper.

Add Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to that list.

Speaking to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Adams expects results from the Vegas offense this season.

I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old. So, at the end of the day, it don’t really matter how good we can be. I definitely wouldn’t want to put any expectations on anybody, but it’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense.

The Raiders will have a tough hill to climb, trying to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in their division.

Adams is Tired of Losing After Winning Seasons in Green Bay

His time in Vegas has not yet been successful in the win-loss column.

Adams has been in Las Vegas for two seasons following eight years in Green Bay with the Packers. The Packers have been a perennially competitive team.

The Raiders had the league's 27th ranked passing offense last season. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy led the Chicago Bears to the 23rd slot last season. Getsy was working with Justin Fields at quarterback, and Fields is a running QB with inconsistent accuracy.

Fields also missed time and was replaced by backup Tyson Bagent, who couldn't make even some of the same throws Fields can.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Davante Adams led the Raiders with 103 receptions in 2023.

Now Getsy will be working with Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and whoever wins the battle for the starting job at quarterback. Right now, the two duking it out are Aidan O'Connell, who is in his second year, and veteran Gardner Minshew.

Adams, we'll remind you, played with Aaron Rodgers for most of his time in Green Bay. So he's used to playing with top quarterbacks.

Adams led Las Vegas in receptions and receiving yards in 2023. He had 103 of the former and 1,144 of the latter. He tied Meyers for the team lead in touchdowns with eight.

Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2022 100 1,516 14 2023 103 1,144 8

On the other hand, Adams's yards per catch average of 11.1 was the second-lowest in his career. The eight touchdowns were his second-lowest in any year in which the 10-year veteran has played in at least 16 games.

Instability at the QB spot is a likely cause. Derek Carr started the year in 2022 and was replaced by Jarrett Stidham. In 2023, Adams caught passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and O'Connell.

While the QB situation remains unclear, Adams is at least optimistic about the receiving room.

The more we get around each other, the more comfortable we are. We have a pretty cohesive unit right now, and it makes coming out here a lot more fun, makes it easier. And we spend a lot of time together outside of the facility, too, which is what really makes this thing fully special when you have that type of bond and that type of connection with one another. So it’s just going to continue to grow.

If the Raiders are able to establish the QB position, perhaps Adams can return to being the receiving threat he has been throughout his career. Perhaps more importantly, maybe the Raiders will win a few more games.

