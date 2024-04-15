Highlights Davante Adams told reporters if he wanted the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him, he'd, "be gone by now."

Subpar QB play and overall front office dysfunction has made Adams a popular trade candidate.

Adams is excited to play under head coach Antonio Pierce and build on the team's positive end to the 2023 season.

Davante Adams' time in the Las Vegas Raiders' silver and black hasn't gone exactly how he first imagined when he arrived in a trade during the 2022 offseason. However, he is certain those are the colors he wants to don for the 2024 campaign.

When speaking at his youth football camp in Vegas on Sunday afternoon, Adams told The Athletic that if he had any desire to play for another franchise this season, he'd already be there.

If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now. This is where I want to be.

Adams' sincerity presumably removes him from the ever-growing list of receiver trade candidates, one that could be adding CeeDee Lamb to its ranks depending on how things break. Tee Higgins recently revealed he believes he'll remain with the Cincinnati Bengals this year, while Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers may be getting closer to separating than finding long-term peace.

Adams Likes Playing For Antonio Pierce

He advocated for Pierce to land the full-time head coaching job

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When Adams first walked into the Raiders' building, he had his longtime friend and collegiate quarterback Derek Carr set as his passer for the foreseeable future. However, the financial limitations of the franchise forced them to cut Carr last offseason. Adams then spent the 2023 season attempting to reel in passes from Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell while Vegas' front office lived in disarray.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Raiders' QB struggles led to the end of Davante Adams' six-year Pro Bowl run and three-year First-Team All-Pro streak a season ago. Adams also failed to reach double-digit touchdown receptions when playing 13+ games for the first time since 2015, which was his second professional season.

Once owner Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels, Adams' mood, and that of the whole roster, changed for the better. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce brought a more player-friendly attitude than the "Patriot Way" McDaniels tried implementing, rallied his troops, and orchestrated a 5-4 finish to the year. He was promoted to full-time head coach less than two weeks after the season concluded.

Pierce's presence atop the Raiders' staff is possibly the biggest reason Adams is not only content to remain in Las Vegas, but excited to do so. He believes the foundation has been set; now, they just have to start preparing and executing at a high level.

[Pierce's hiring] helped the morale of the team; it’s what we were all looking for... [He] is our guy. We’ve got to get to work now. … It’s about what we go out there and do.

The top-notch execution began in free agency, when new general manager Tom Telesco quickly inked defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract. Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson could be the NFL's most lethal pass-rushing defensive line next season. Quarterback Gardner Minshew's addition stabilized a QB room previously consisting of just O'Connell and undrafted third-year pro Anthony Brown.

Sitting at No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders have not been shy about exploring a trade into the top-10 to land one of the class' premier QB talents. If they can successfully do so, Adams and Co. may be able to be sneaky competitive in the loaded AFC sooner than later.

GIVEMESPORT currently projects them to stay put and shore up the offensive line with one of the best available tackle prospects.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.