Highlights Player empowerment is evident as Davante Adams influenced changes in the Raiders' lineup and coaching staff.

Adams' dissatisfaction led to Garoppolo's benching and the team's improved performance under new leadership.

Adams' impact showcases a shift in player influence over decisions within NFL teams, highlighting the changing dynamics.

The era of player empowerment is truly upon us.

Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wideout, Davante Adams, who is one of the stars of Netflix's new hit show, Receiver, revealed just how much influence he has on the team right now in a short but telling quote from the series on the topic of QB Jimmy Garoppolo's 2023 benching (via Las Vegas Review Journal):

My opinion on that was that I signed off on [the benching]. That's just the reality of it. I love Jimmy and he's a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.

Garoppolo was removed from under center in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell after a Week 8 loss dropped the team to 3-5, though the feeling around the building with Josh McDaniels at the helm was more like they were 1-7.

The move was a boon for the team, who finished the season strong under Antonio Pierce, going 5-4, and setting themselves up to take a step in the right direction in 2024.

Davante Adams Was On His Way Out

If something drastic hadn't happened, Adams would likely be wearing new threads in 2024

Since joining the Raiders in 2022—partially because of his wish to play with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, who was forced out just one season later—Adams is tied for sixth in receptions (203), sixth in yards (2,660), and first in TDs (22), but those numbers weren't enough to make him happy.

Adams revealed a lot more about his inner monologue and personal feelings about the team throughout the Netflix docuseries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Away from Kyle Shanahan's Death Star offense in San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo struggled mightily in his first and only season in Sin City. He posted career-worst marks (among seasons where he made 5+ starts) in completion % (65.1), yards per game (172.1), INT % (5.3), yards per attempt (7.1), and passer rating (77.7).

One especially poignant clip shows him on the sideline talking about how he has "to get out of here" to save his own life because of all the physical punishment he was taking on the field:

When a receiver is getting hit too often, the blame for that usually rests at the feet of the quarterback throwing him the ball, as ball placement is a major factor in wideouts avoiding the physical rigors of the NFL. Garoppolo clearly wasn't putting it where Adams needed it, and the WR, no longer a spring chicken at 31 years old, needed someone who could put the ball where it needed to be.

Adams clearly wasn't alone, as owner Mark Davis made major changes at midseason, firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler the same week that Garoppolo was benched. The effect was immediate, as the insertion of O'Connell under center and Pierce on the sideline led to two straight wins in Weeks 9-10.

That couldn't have come soon enough, as Adams was so sick of his situation at that point that he couldn't even enjoy watching the game he loves, even when the Raiders weren't playing:

It was tough. It's hard because I love football so much, so it's tough to sit there and not even want to watch a game based on the way our situation was going.

The tone and content of Adams' discussions with the media since the new regime came on have been of a completely different color, and he also said that he was key in pushing for Pierce to get the full-time job despite more experienced candidates looming on the market during this cycle.

If they hadn't made those changes when they did, Aaron Rodgers' treaties for Adams to join him in New York this offseason would likely have had their desired effect.

Raiders Improved Markedly After Midseason Changes

Las Vegas brass will hope the Pierce-O'Connell pairing still has some magic

This episode with Adams is merely the latest in an ongoing process where influence and power over personnel decisions has slowly but surely started shifting towards the players. Whether behind the scenes, like Adams in this case, or in the media, or via contract holdouts, players are making their voices heard, and front offices are starting to listen.

2023 Raiders Pre- & Post-Garoppolo Benching Category Week 1-8 Week 9-18 Points/Game 15.8 (30th) 22.9 (13th) Points Allowed/Game 23.4 (T-23rd) 16.0 (1st) Yards/Game 268.3 (31st) 308.4 (25th) Yards Allowed/Game 337.6 (19th) 324.9 (14th) Yards/Play 4.6 (28th) 5.1 (21st) Yards Allowed/Play 5.2 (T-17th) 5.1 (T-12th)

That O'Connell-Pierce duo is expected to get another crack at things in 2024, as O'Connell seems to be the leading candidate for the QB1 job over offseason signee Gardner Minshew. Pierce also signed on to remain as the permanent head coach after serving in an interim capacity to finish off the 2023 season, thanks in no small part to Adams' influence.

With a cache of weapons that includes Adams, one of the best WR2s in football in Jakobi Meyers, and perhaps the best TE prospect of the past decade in first-round pick Brock Bowers, O'Connell has been set up for success.

Now, he just needs to make sure he puts the ball in the right place, else Minshew will be breathing down his neck in short order.

Source: Netflix

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.