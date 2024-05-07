Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders have added former LA Charger Jalen Guyton to bolster their wide receiver room.

Guyton, who went undrafted in 2019, has 71 catches, 1,112 yards, and seven touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Raiders had one of the worst passing offenses in the league during the 2023 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders apparently weren't finished adding to their wide receiver room when they signed former Dallas Cowboy Michael Gallup.

Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders signed Jalen Guyton on Monday, which the team confirmed later in the day. As a former member of the Los Angeles Chargers, the North Texas alum has experience in the AFC West and also has a relationship with Las Vegas' general manager, Tom Telesco, who was the Chargers' GM from 2013 to 2023.

Undrafted coming out of college, Guyton has been in the NFL since 2019 and has 71 catches for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns in his 46-game career.

However, outside his rookie season, in which he only appeared in three games, 2023 was his worst season in catch percentage (47.6%), receiving yards per game (11.1), yards per reception (8.9), and yards per target (4.2). Guyton played in eight games this past year, including one against his new team.

Jalen Guyton Career Stats Year Targets Receptions Yards TD 2019 2 0 0 0 2020 55 28 511 3 2021 48 31 448 3 2022 4 2 64 0 2023 21 10 89 1

The Raiders' WR Room Needed Help

Las Vegas struggled to find consistent receiving threats behind Davante Adams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Raiders had a mediocre 8-9 record. That came equipped with a defense that allowed the ninth-fewest points in the league. Their greatest flaw was an offense that finished 23rd in scoring at just 19.5 points per game. And that was despite a 63-point outburst against the Chargers, inflating the number.

While many would (validly) point toward a ground game that was one of the NFL's worst, the Raiders' pass catchers weren't much better. Davante Adams carried most of the weight with 103 snags, 1,144 yards, and eight scores. Jakobi Meyers was a solid second option with 71 catches, 807 yards, and eight touchdowns. The compliments stop there.

Rookie Tre Tucker, who didn't play early in the year, was third on the team with 331 receiving yards, 170 of which came in the final four weeks. After tight end Michael Mayer and running back Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow is sixth on the 2023 Raiders' receiving yards list.

The 2021 Pro Bowler had 25 catches, 255 yards, and no touchdowns across 17 games. Following his worst season as a pro, he remains unsigned.

The only other Raider listed as a wide receiver to catch a pass was DeAndre Carter. His 17 games ended with seven targets, four catches, and 39 yards. 2023's version of the Raiders simply did not have enough pass-catching threats, regardless of who the quarterback was.

So, Guyton and Gallup, two cheaper options with solid NFL seasons, have been brought in as part of the solution. At any given time, the Raiders should be more intimidating on the outside now.

Scoring was the issue last season. Las Vegas shouldn't switch head coaches midseason this year, nor should the QB room be as controversial. The wide receiver group was reinforced to help the Raiders' gunslingers.

The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders finished 23rd in passing yards and 25th in yards per pass attempt. With more stability and talent imminent for 2024, let's see if the Raiders will air it out more efficiently. If they do, and the defense remains sturdy, this could be a playoff team.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.