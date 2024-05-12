Highlights The Raiders did not make a coin toss decision for the draft pick; Bowers was chosen as soon as QBs were off the board.

Detroit Lions rookie Terrion Arnold has made plenty of head-turning comments already, including one about the Las Vegas Raiders.

Arnold, who the Lions selected No. 24 overall, said that the Raiders' No. 13 overall pick came down to a "coin toss" between himself and tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia. Antonio Pierce, the Raiders' head coach, and Tom Telesco, who serves as general manager, finally responded to those comments.

Telesco's initial rebuttal was very tongue-in-cheek, as he said (via NFL.com's Bobb Kownack):

Typically, I use a magic 8-ball and not a coin.

According to Pierce, who was much more serious, there was "No call, and no coin flip," before solidifying the organization's decision with "As soon as the last two QBs went off the board, we said Bowers all the way."

Raiders Need More Production From the Tight End Spot

Las Vegas didn't get much from the position in 2023

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After the laughter, Telesco provided a more insightful answer about the first night of the draft:

But no, part of that draft process, and we do this really two weeks, we'll go through all the different scenarios of what could happen in the first round and how we would react to it and discuss it. ... We had gone through the scenario of players being gone and Brock Bowers is there, and we discussed in a small group... On draft day, certainly in the first round and a little bit in the second round, there's not a whole lot of discussion when you're on the clock because you've already gone through the scenario of what could play out and what you're going to do. So that's what happened with Brock.

Cornerback, which Arnold plays, was a position that the Raiders needed entering the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Las Vegas seemed confident in picking the best player available at that spot, who was Bowers, though rival execs have called the pick an ill-advised "luxury" considering the roster's more pressing needs.

Last year's Raiders finished 23rd in scoring, so there were plenty of holes to fill on that side of the ball. However, decisions stemming from the offseason led to nearly no production from the tight end position.

Las Vegas traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants before the season began, which left Michael Mayer and Austin Hooper as the leaders of that room. It didn't end well: Mayer finished with just 27 receptions for 304 yards and a pair of scores while Hooper managed just 234 yards on 25 catches.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Raiders tight ends combined for 548 receiving yards in 2023. Brock Bowers finished with 714 receiving yards during his injury-shortened 2023 season at Georgia. Since 2000, the Raiders have had just 10 TEs top 500 yards in a season, the most recent of which came in 2020 courtesy of Waller.

So, maybe some will argue that the Raiders should've taken a cornerback No. 13 overall. Others will scream that trading up for a quarterback would have been their best move in the first round.

Regardless, the reality is that Las Vegas selected Bowers on night one. He is the guy who will hopefully take this offense to the next level.

According to the Magic 8 Ball, the outlook is good.

Source: Bobby Kownack

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.