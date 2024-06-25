Highlights Tre Tucker is set for a larger role in year two based on an impressive offseason and may become the Raiders' WR3.

Despite his smaller frame, Tucker's success stems from his heart, and may be key to Vegas' passing game.

The Raiders need offensive improvement to succeed; the QB position is still uncertain.

Coming from the division that holds the current juggernaut of the NFL, success will never come easily for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fresh off an uninspiring 8-9 season, they’ll need new players to step up if they hope to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs. Luckily for them, they might get some of that from their receiver room.

Tre Tucker was the 100th overall selection in 2023, drafted with the third-round pick that the Raiders acquired in the Darren Waller trade. The former Cincinnati Bearcat had a quiet first season, but could see more action in year two, even beyond the return game.

Tucker had just 19 receptions on 34 targets in his rookie year, but head coach Antonio Pierce alluded to a bigger role in 2024. Pierce spoke about Tucker’s impressive offseason, acknowledging his clear improvement (via ESPN):

He had a hell of an offseason... Everything that we talked about working on, he took that to another level. And you could see the look in his eye of a confident player, of a guy that’s just going to constantly get better. He’s pushing.

After Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, there’s no clear-cut third wideout on this Raiders team. From the way it sounds, the job might be Tucker’s to lose.

Heart Over Height

Tucker has found success despite his smaller frame

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

At just 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Tucker doesn’t stick out as someone who would be a force to be reckoned with in the receiving game. Don’t suggest that to coach Pierce though, as he claims he’s exactly that.

Don’t look at the size, don’t mention that. Watch him play. He’s the biggest guy out there.

It’s high praise from Tucker’s head coach, especially given Adams’ presence on the team. The three-time All-Pro is preparing for his third season in Las Vegas, and has likely been a great beacon of information for Tucker thus far in the NFL.

Steady progression isn’t anything new to Tucker, as he became a more prominent part of Cincinnati’s offense every year of his collegiate career. If he continues to do so in Las Vegas, he could be a focal point of the offense even after Adams’ time as a Raider draws to a close.

Tre Tucker's College Stats by Year Year Games Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2019 14 7 92 0 2020 10 18 236 3 2021 14 34 426 2 2022 12 52 671 3

Tucker’s development could dramatically improve the Raiders’ passing game, as could the selection of Brock Bowers. Bowers pairs nicely with Michael Mayer to form a tight end duo that rounds out a variety of options for whoever ends up being Vegas’ quarterback.

The question is, who exactly will Vegas’ quarterback be? It’s been rumored that Aidan O’Connell has the edge heading into his second season, but nothing is certain. If free agent signing Gardner Minshew catches fire in camp, he could still be the day one starter.

While things like starting quarterback, WR3, and receiving-game priority are still up in the air, one thing is for certain: the Raiders need to improve on offense if they hope to contend with the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL.

In 2023, the Raiders' offense ranked bottom-10 in points, total yards, yards per play, and first downs. Their passing game was better than its rushing counterpart, but both could stand to improve. On the positive side, they were one of the more disciplined teams in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Raiders’ offense committed the least penalties of any offense in 2023, with just 75. This is a major turnaround from 2022, where they were the second-most penalized offense, with 113.

Las Vegas has no shortage of options for their eventual starting QB to throw to, but they have to put everything together more effectively than they did last year. If Tucker has improved as much as his head coach suggests, he could be a crucial piece of that puzzle.

Source: NBC Sports

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise.