Highlights Jim Otto spent his entire 15-year career with the Raiders, becoming arguably the best center of all-time.

Otto's career with the Raiders helped shape the team's identity and pave the way for future centers.

Otto's physicality, durability, and toughness made him one of the best pure football players ever, and a Hall of Famer.

On Sunday, it was sadly announced that Jim Otto, a legendary Raider, and one of, if not the best centers in the history of the game, passed away at the age of 86.

To put it simply, Otto was a legend. The center spent his entire 15-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders (who were in Oakland at the time), and did not miss a game throughout his career. Otto was the embodiment of the physicality of the game during the 1960s and 1970s when he played, and he made defenses fear him week in and week out.

Otto left behind a legendary career riddled with accolades, and his career paved the way for the great centers of the game who followed him. You can't tell the story of the NFL without Otto, and the football world will miss him dearly.

Otto Became One of the Best Centers Ever With the Raiders

During his time in Oakland, Otto became a consistent, steady force on the team's offense, and really came to embody the identity of the franchise

Otto played his collegiate football at the University of Miami, where he played both center and linebacker. His ability to stay on the field, even while playing essentially the entire game during that time, proved to be something that would last throughout his long career.

Otto was eligible to be drafted into the NFL in 1960, but no team showed any interest in picking him up. As a result, Otto was originally drafted by the Minnesota AFL franchise, but that franchise ended up joining the NFL instead, and becoming the Minnesota Vikings. Otto's rights were given to the Oakland Raiders, and that's where he began his career.

Otto's professional career started at the same time as the Raiders' franchise began. The team was founded in 1960, and they ended up being extremely lucky that Otto fell into their laps. Otto would go on to start every single game over his 15 years in the NFL, and was an important constant for the team as they tried to find their identity in the league.

Jim Otto's Legendary Streak Total Seasons Played 15 Total Games Played 210 Total Games Started 210 Total Games Missed 0

When thinking of an old-school, physical, tough offensive lineman, it's easy to imagine a player like Otto. He literally could not have been more durable, as he never missed any time with an injury during his 15-year career. His toughness became symbolic, and it began to resemble the identity of the physical, great Oakland Raiders teams of the past.

Otto shared the field with other Raiders greats, like George Blanda, Willie Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Art Shell, and Kenny Stabler. His ability to control the line of scrimmage is part of the reason each of those were able to have the great, accomplished careers that they had.

Otto played much of his career next to Gene Upshaw, who is widely regarded as one of the better guards of all-time. These two paired next to each other was music to the Raiders' ears, and they went on to become one of the best offensive line duos in the history of the league.

During Otto's career, the Raiders won seven division titles, with each of them coming in the back half of his career. Otto and the Raiders also won the AFL Championship in 1967.

Otto was there at the beginning of the Raiders' franchise, and helped build them up to being a consistent contender for championships. While Otto never won a Super Bowl, the Raiders won three over the 10 years following his retirement, with the same type of physicality that Otto inspired. Otto was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, the first year he was eligible for the ballot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Otto's list of accolades is long. Otto had a 15-year career, and started in all 210 games, as well as 13 playoff games. He made the Pro Bowl 12 times, and was a First-Team All Pro 10 times. He won the AFC Championship in 1967, and played in the second ever Super Bowl as a result, against the Green Bay Packers. He played in a total of six AFL/AFC Championship Games, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

The physical toll was prevalent for Otto, as he had nearly 70 surgeries, and had to have his right leg amputated in 1970. He compared football players to gladiators, and his tape supports that fact. Otto was the definition of a man who gave the game everything he had, and he will be sorely missed.

