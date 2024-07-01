Highlights Maxx Crosby had a leg injury in 2023 that required offseason surgery.

Crosby's career-high performance in 2023 makes him a potential top defender in the NFL.

Getting healthy is a top priority for the team, as Crosby's elite play will be key for the defense reaching their potential.

Despite playing all 17 games in the 2023 campaign, Maxx Crosby suffered a leg injury that required him to get surgery.

Now working to get back fully healthy, spending his offseason with an emphasis on rehab has been a unique experience for the 26-year-old defensive end. He discussed the process to this point at the 2024 Sack Summit:

It's been a different offseason. I had to get two major surgeries, and it's been different. But at the end of the day, there's not one street to get to where you want to go, there's multiple. And for me, I had to trust the people around me, trust my team, everyone involved, in getting me back to 100%...

As a leader on one of the best defensive lines in the league, Crosby should take his time getting back to full health. It's better to have him miss some days during the offseason rather than to risk missing time during the team's regular season slate.

Can Crosby Continue to Rise?

The Raiders star could break into the No. 1 pass-rusher conversation

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was Crosby's best campaign yet, as the edge rusher recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. Those were all career highs, which earned him a $6 million pay raise. Now entering the new year with Christian Wilkins working on the interior and a full season with Antonio Pierce as head coach, expectations for the sixth-year-pro are sky-high.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Maxx Crosby was tied with the second-most QB hits from the point Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, with 12. Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson had the most in that time, with 16.

With his extremely dependable play to this point in his career, there isn't much concern about Crosby when he's healthy: he's had double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons while leading the league in TFLs in both campaigns.

But, if the defender can elevate himself to the next level, he could stake a strong claim in the argument for the best defender in the league now that Aaron Donald has retired.

Crosby NFL Ranks 2022-2023 Category Crosby Rank Sacks 27.0 T-4th TFLs 45 1st QB Hits 67 2nd Pressures 97 2nd Forced Fumbles 5 T-10th

Personal rankings and achievements aren't what the Eastern Michigan product is focused on though. With the team finishing off last season strong, hopes are high inside the locker room that the ball club can succeed this season, and make a push toward the NFL playoffs.

It all starts in Week 1 when the Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Source: Sack Summit

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.