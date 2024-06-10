Highlights Maxx Crosby aims to stay with the Raiders, citing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as inspiration.

Crosby signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension in 2022 and received a $6 million raise in 2024.

The Raiders haven't won a playoff game since 2002.

In his five seasons playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby has played in exactly one playoff game — a 26-19 AFC Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2021 season.

That hasn't stopped Crosby, a two-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, from being wildly ambitious when it comes to his career goals, citing two of the greatest professional athletes of all time as his inspiration and throwing some shade at others... even if he did get some of his facts wrong (via The Jim Rome Show:)

The guys who inspire me are the Kobes (Bryant) and the (Michael) Jordans; the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place. No offense to the guys like LeBron and those dudes — I won't give them some heat, but they took the easier road traveled and that's not the way I look at it. Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl.

Michael Jordan did not, in fact, play in the same place for his career. He spent the last two seasons of his career, from 2001 to 2003, playing for the Washington Wizards.

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Raiders in March 2022 that turned into a four-year, $100 million contract when he received a $6 million raise in May 2024.

Related Raiders Schedule: Must-Watch Games, Season Opener, Record Prediction The Raiders look to have their first winning season in three years after several offseason additions.

Maxx Crosby Goes From Fourth-Round Pick to NFL All-Pro

Crosby career stats: 83 games, 77 starts, 52.0 sacks, 18 pass deflections, 9 forced fumbles

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders couldn't have anticipated the absolute dynamo Crosby would become when they drafted him in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019.

Crosby started 10 games as a rookie and had 10.0 sacks and has started every game for the Raiders since 2020 — 67 consecutive starts headed into the 2024 season. Crosby also isn't your typical rush-only defensive end or prototype edge rusher NFL fans have come to know in recent years. Crosby had 89 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2022 and career highs of 90 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Maxx Crosby's 14.5 sacks in 2023 put him onto the Top 10 list for career sacks leaders in franchise history. Former defensive end Greg Townsend is No. 1 with 107.5 sacks and former defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long is second with an unofficial total of 91.5 sacks and an official total of 84.0 sacks because sacks weren't an official stat before 1981.

That being said, the Raiders making it back to the Super Bowl in the foreseeable future would be nothing short of a miracle at this point. The Raiders are coming off back-to-back losing seasons and haven't won a playoff game since the last time they made it to the Super Bowl, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2002 season.

Crosby is a transcendent player, but he'll need other transcendent players around him, starting with an elite starting quarterback. That might happen sooner rather than later. BetMGM has the Raiders' over/under win total set at 6.5 wins in 2024, and they're likely to receive another high draft pick in 2025.

Source: The Jim Rome Show

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.