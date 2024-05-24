Highlights The Raiders gave DE Maxx Crosby a $6 million raise without adding years to his contract for the 2024 season.

The Raiders also moved $1.2 million in salary from 2026 to 2025.

Crosby's contract extension in 2022 included $53 million guaranteed, and he's had 27 sacks since.

The Las Vegas Raiders are giving three-time Pro Bowl defensive end/edge rusher Maxx Crosby a $6 million raise for 2024, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. There are no added years to his deal, and the team is also moving $1.2 million from his 2026 salary into the 2025 season.

In addition to his initial report, Schefter added more context:

The Raiders wanted to reward their leader, culture setter, and one of the best players in the league with the intent of keeping him in Las Vegas for years to come. No new years were added to Crosby’s deal, meaning the 26-year-old still has three years left on his current contract.

A Look Back at Crosby's Career

Crosby was a fourth-round pick in 2019

Crosby, 26, was the Raiders' fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He played college football at Eastern Michigan, where he was a two-time first-team All-MAC selection in 2017 and 2018.

He signed a contract extension with the team on March 11, 2022, for four years and $95 million, which included $53 million guaranteed, as mentioned by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Since signing his deal, Crosby has 27 sacks and now has 52 in his career. He's also finished in the top six of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting and was named a second-team All-Pro following the 2023-24 campaign after racking up 14.5 of those 27 sacks since the extension.

Before his extension, he was a second-team All-Pro, and he was also named the Pro Bowl defensive MVP in 2022.

Maxx Crosbys' Career Stats Year Team Tackles TFLs Sacks 2019 OAK 47 16 10.0 2020 LVR 39 14 7.0 2021 LVR 56 13 8.0 2022 LVR 89 22 12.5 2023 LVR 90 23 14.5

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Maxx Crosby has yet to have an interception through 83 games in the NFL.

Crosby obviously feels strong about the Raiders, given his comments at the offseason workout program in April.

I don't know whether my rookie year seems like 20 years ago or two days ago. Like, it's crazy to me. But yeah, it's been a blessing. I mean, it's been a damn journey, and for me, all that matters at the end of the day is winning, winning for this organization. I pour my heart and soul into this, and I want to be the best leader and teammate I can be on a daily basis, and being a Raider is something that's special to me.

Crosby turns 27 in August, and before this reworked deal, he was slated to earn roughly $19 million this year and roughly $21 million in each of the next two years.

You don't often see players get raises without additional years added, but the Raiders value him, including head coach Antonio Pierce at the owner's meetings in March:

By example, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., every day. Every day [Crosby] shows up ready to work. So when you've got those kinds of guys in your building, either vocally or by example, you've got a good culture and a good place.

Now, Crosby can look ahead to next season $6 million richer and continue serving as a figure of hope as he's publicly disclosed his battles with alcoholism in the past.

