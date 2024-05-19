Highlights The Raiders doubled down on tight end picks with Michael Mayer in 2023 and Brock Bowers in 2024.

Different skill sets will allow Bowers & Mayer to coexist on the field.

The Raiders having two talented tight ends is not a problem, and will likely only help the offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft, which marked the second consecutive season that they have used a top-50 pick on the position. Last season they took Michael Mayer at pick Bo. 35 in the second round, and many had thought they had found their tight end of the future.

Mayer had a modest rookie campaign, finishing with 23 receptions and two touchdowns. His 23 receptions ranked 22nd in the NFL for tight ends, and he was targeted the 24th most with 32.

Mayer was fine for a rookie, but the Raiders decided to invest in the position yet again in 2024. Bowers and Mayer will now have to share the field, but their skill sets differ enough to where they should be able to coexist.

How Mayer and Bowers Will Share the Field

Can the new TE duo coexist?

Bowers was one of the most explosive playmakers in college football last season and was the clearcut best tight end in the 2024 draft class. Although Bowers is designated as a tight end, he does not line up in traditional TE sets along the line of scrimmage.

Brock Bowers College Stats Year Receptions Receiving yards YPR TDs 2021 56 882 15.8 13 2022 63 942 15.0 7 2023 56 714 12.8 6

Bowers is more of an "H-back" or slot-type player, with spots where he can line up and use his quickness to his advantage.

At only 6'3" and 243 pounds, Bowers isn't the largest player to be an inline tight end play after play, but he is perfect for a team that will be willing to move him around in the backfield and let him line up as a wide receiver on the majority of snaps.

This is where Mayer can come in, and how the two can share the field.

Mayer is 6'4" and 265 pounds, as well as being a traditional in-line tight end. He has the size and strength to handle the play-in and play-out blocking responsibilities, while also providing a larger target for contested catches around the red zone.

In a recent interview, Mayer seemed to welcome his new teammate, going as far as to say that he thinks they will "be dangerous" with Bowers on the field. Mayer would go on to talk about playing in "12 personnel" (one running back and two tight ends), which would allow the Raiders to utilize both at the same time.

Mayer had nothing but positive things to say about his new teammate in an interview with Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

He's fast. He's got great hands. He can block. He can do it all. I feel like we can both do it all. I think we're gonna be dangerous. I think we're gonna have a great offense. That's kind of all I've got to say about it. It's going to be a lot of fun.

The Raiders' offense will need all the help they can get after a disappointing 2023 campaign saw them finish 27th in yards per game at only 289.5.

A quarterback competition between Aiden O'Connel and Gardner Minshew will likely see both players utilizing both Mayer and Bowers as security blankets, which will ultimately better the team.

In order to have a successful 2024 season, the Raiders' offense is in need of massive improvement, and having two talented tight ends is certainly not a bad thing.

