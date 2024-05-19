Highlights The Raiders still lack a franchise quarterback, and will struggle to be among the best in the AFC without one.

New GM Tom Telesco did add some quality starters during free agency and the draft, and the Raiders could potentially have a top-10 defense.

The Raiders' matchups against the Chiefs, Ravens, and Dolphins will be particularly important for their playoff hopes.

The Las Vegas Raiders head into yet another season without a long-term answer at quarterback. Despite rumours they were interested in Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft, both were gone by the time they picked at No. 13.

Instead, they’re relying on either 2022 fifth-round pick Aidan O’Connell, who went 5-5 last year and threw for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, or Gardner Minshew II, who’s yet to prove himself as more than a competent spot starter at the NFL level. In a conference full of exceptionally talented quarterbacks, it likely won’t be enough for a playoff spot.

However, new GM Tom Telesco has improved a roster that lacked talent at key positions after years of lackluster drafting. He particularly focused on the trenches, signing one of the best defensive tackles in the league, Christian Wilkins, to a four-year, $110 million contract. He also drafted two offensive linemen with the Raiders’ first three picks.

The prize addition of the offseason was tight end Brock Bowers. Despite playing a less important position, Bowers was considered by several experts to be one of the most talented players in the draft, and could be a bargain at 13th overall.

He joins a tight end room that also features 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer, and the presence of two talented tight ends will allow new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to get creative and keep defenses guessing whether they’re running or passing the ball.

Despite the addition of talented players, the Raiders are facing another season of mediocrity. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to contend for the playoffs with Minshew or O’Connell at the helm, but they have enough star power that they’ll win at least seven or eight games and miss out on getting a high draft pick.

Can Minshew prove the doubters wrong and lead the Raiders to the playoffs? We’ll have a look at who the Raiders will be playing this year, and the key matchups that could decide their season.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 @ Chargers Sun. Sep 8, 4:05 PM EST CBS 2 @ Ravens Sun. Sep 15, 1:00 PM EST CBS 3 vs Panthers Sun. Sep 22, 4:05 PM EST CBS 4 vs Browns Sun. Sep 29, 4:25 PM EST CBS 5 vs Broncos Sun. Oct 6, 4:05 PM EST FOX 6 vs Steelers Sun. Oct 13, 4:05 PM EST CBS 7 @ Rams Sun. Oct 20, 4:05 PM EST CBS 8 vs Chiefs Sun. Oct 27, 4:25 PM EST CBS 9 @ Bengals Sun. Nov 3, 1:00 PM EST FOX 10 BYE WEEK 11 @ Dolphins Sun. Nov 17, 1:00 PM EST CBS 12 vs Broncos Sun. Nov 24, 4:05 PM EST CBS 13 @ Chiefs Fri. Nov 29, 3:00PM EST PRIME 14 @ Buccaneers Sun. Dec 8, 1:00 PM EST CBS 15 vs Falcons Mon. Dec 16, 8:30 PM EST ESPN 16 vs Jaguars Sun. Dec 22, 4:25 PM EST CBS 17 @ Saints Sun. Dec 29, 1:00 PM EST FOX 18 vs Chargers TBD TBD

2024 Season Opener: Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, September 8 at 4:05 PM EST (CBS)

The Raiders open the season against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, who they famously beat 63-21 last season. Both teams had disappointing 2023 seasons, and fired their coaches halfway through the season.

The Chargers are now led by Jim Harbaugh, who’s fresh off winning a college football national championship with Michigan, and are now in the process of transforming their expensive, aging roster into one built in Harbaugh’s image.

They drafted top offensive tackle prospect Joe Alt at No. 5 overall, and after releasing star wideout Keenan Allen, they’re becoming a more run-focused team, despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert.

This Week 1 matchup will be vital for setting the tone for either team’s season. It’ll give fans an idea of whether Minshew will be good enough to lead the Raiders to the playoffs, and if the new additions will meaningfully improve the team past seven or eight wins.

For the Chargers, it could let them know how far off the rest of the AFC West they are, and whether the disastrous 2023 season was a blip or the new norm.

Notable Games on Las Vegas Raiders' Schedule

Week 2 @ BAL, Week 8 & 13 vs KC, Week 11 @ MIA

The Raiders have a tricky schedule this year. Not only are they in one of the toughest conferences in the NFL, the AFC West, they’ve also been paired up against another very strong conference in the AFC North.

Aside from Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers and potentially the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, or Chargers, the Raiders have no easy games and will regularly be tested against the best of the NFL. Here are some of the most important games in the Raiders’ season.

Week 2 @ Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 PM EST, CBS)

The Raiders start the 2024 season off with a bang, hosting divisional rival Chargers in Week 1, before traveling to one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 2. The Baltimore Ravens were dominant in the regular season last year, finishing 13-4 and clinching the No. 1 seed

They cruised by the Houston Texans in the divisional round before narrowly losing 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. While the Ravens did lose several key players in the offseason due to cap constraints, they also added one of the best running backs of the past few years, Derrick Henry, to pair with Lamar Jackson, the best rushing quarterback in the league.

The Ravens returned the core of a very good team, and they'll likely be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which makes them a very tricky opponent to face early in the season. It will be an important litmus test for how good the Raiders are, and how well Minshew can play against an elite defense. Last year, the Ravens' defense led the league in sacks (60), turnovers (31), and points allowed per game (16.5).

Handling dominant defensive tackle Justin Madubuike will be a tough challenge for rookie interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, and the game could be decided by how well the Raiders' offensive line can handle the Ravens' pass rush. The Raiders have plenty of weapons in the passing game to hurt the Ravens with, it's just a matter of whether Minshew has enough time to get the ball out.

It seems likely that the Ravens will prevail, especially given it's a home fixture, but how well the Raiders play will be indicative of how good they actually are. If they manage to keep the game close and can generate offense consistently, they'll likely be good enough to challenge for the playoffs. If they get completely blown out, Raiders fans could be in for another long season.

Season Series vs Kansas City Chiefs (Week 8: Sunday, October 27 at 4:25 PM EST, CBS | Week 13: Friday, November 29 at 3:00 PM EST, PRIME)

The Raiders are unlucky enough to have to play the best quarterback in the league twice every season. Patrick Mahomes currently has a 10-2 career record against the Raiders, and it seems likely he'll add another two wins this season as the Chiefs attempt to become the first team to complete the three-peat.

The Chiefs are just consistently better than the Raiders, and the gulf in talent between Minshew and Mahomes is immense. It'll be up to the rest of the team to close the talent gap, and the defense will have to step up and throw Mahomes off his game.

There is a blueprint for how to beat the Chiefs, however, and it’s one the Raiders uncovered last year. Las Vegas managed to beat the struggling Chiefs 20-14 on Christmas day last season, despite O’Connell passing for only 62 yards. Zamir White ran for 145 yards on 22 carries, while their defense was dominant.

They held the usually explosive Chiefs' offense to negative 18 yards in the first quarter, and scored defensive touchdowns on two consecutive plays to wrestle control of the game. Malcom Koonce was particularly good, recording three sacks and four tackles for loss.

If the Raiders want to take at least one game from the game from the Chiefs this year, it will be by dominating the line of scrimmage.

There are some reasons to believe they can do that. The Raiders’ defense will only improve after the addition of Wilkins and Tyree Wilson’s expected sophomore improvement after a strong end to the 2023 season. The addition of the talented Bowers in the draft will allow the Raiders to run the ball more in 12 personnel, and they won’t have to rely on Minshew outdueling Mahomes.

Usually, in the NFL, the team with the better quarterback wins, and no team has a better quarterback in the league than the Chiefs. The Raiders' season series against the Chiefs will be an important test of whether they can beat teams with better quarterback play.

In over half their games, the Raiders will be playing a team with a better quarterback, so they'll have to find a gameplan to reduce the talent deficit at the most important position in the sport, and emphasize their relative strengths.

It's also a matter of pride. Mahomes has humiliated the Raiders over the years, and if the Raiders can beat the Chiefs at home a few weeks before their bye week, it'll give their season a serious boost.

Week 11 @ Miami Dolphins (Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 PM EST, CBS)

Starting strongly after the bye week is an important way of generating momentum for a playoff push, and the Raiders will have to travel to Miami to face one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season.

The Miami Dolphins set records for yards per game and offensive efficiency in the first half of the 2023 season, but consistently struggled against playoff teams, and they lost three out of five of their last games. After holding onto the top spot in the AFC East all season, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the last game of the season, and finished second in the division and sixth in the AFC.

They barely troubled Kansas City in the wildcard round of the playoffs, losing 26-7, and are now stuck holding together an increasingly expensive roster. The Dolphins lost several key contributors in the offseason, and will be even more reliant on aging stars to win them games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dolphins lost several key contributors over the offseason, including six players who signed with other teams for contracts worth over $6 million, the most in the NFL.

The Dolphins represent a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to jump start their playoff push. Head coach Mike McDaniel revolutionized the NFL last year with his use of motion and speed to terrify NFL defenses, but his innovations are no longer novel. Teams are aware of how to play against his offenses and how to exploit the weaknesses of Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa struggles when under pressure, and the Raiders’ improved defensive front should give the patchwork Dolphins' offensive line fits. The Dolphins lost key contributors along the line of scrimmage, including guard Robert Hunt and Wilkins, and the Raiders should have the edge in the trenches.

The Raiders’ strengths map well onto the Dolphins’ weaknesses, and their offense should have enough juice to overcome a weakened Dolphins’ defense. A win in Miami could give the Raiders sufficient momentum to mount a serious challenge for a wildcard spot.

Raiders' 2024 Team Record Prediction

Can Gardner Minshew lead the Raiders to a winning record?

The Raiders have clearly gotten better since the 2023 season, but how much better? Minshew will likely be an upgrade on O’Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Raiders added some talented players in free agency.

They clearly have the second-best roster in the AFC West, better than either of the cap-constrained Chargers or Broncos, and will dominate the line of scrimmage against many of the teams they’ll play.

Their defense has the potential to be a top-10 unit, and it seems like they’ll lean into the run more and more. They have a plethora of good-to-elite pass catchers, and Minshew won’t struggle to find an open player with the likes of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Bowers running routes.

Projection: 8-9, 2nd in the AFC West

However, given the Raiders’ tricky schedule, it's likely not enough. They have the joint-eighth hardest strength of schedule, and have to face a gauntlet of elite quarterbacks. They play Mahomes and Herbert twice, and Jackson, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Trevor Lawrence once, all of whom are more talented than either Minshew or O’Connell.

In at least over half of the Raiders’ games, the opposing team will have the better quarterback, and Deshaun Watson, Tagovailoa, Baker Mayfield, ex-Raider Derek Carr, and Russell Wilson all have strong arguments to be considered better than Minshew.

Good quarterback play is essential for winning games and making the playoffs. While good overall rosters can at times mask mediocre quarterbacks, there’s no hiding in the stacked AFC, and the Raiders look destined for another disappointing season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.