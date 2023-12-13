This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Raiders interim head coach is considering a quarterback change with rookie Aidan O'Connell struggling.

O'Connell will start in Week 15 but it might be his last chance to keep the starting job.

O'Connell has had a rough three-game run with a poor TD-INT ratio, which could lead to the return of Jimmy Garoppolo to the starting lineup.

There could be yet another quarterback change in the NFL by next week.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce said after Week 14's 3-0 loss that he continued to evaluate if a change was needed at quarterback with fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell struggling during the team's current three-game losing streak.

While O'Connell has been confirmed as the starter for Week 15's Thursday Night Football divisional clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, The Athletic Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur posits that this wouldn't have been the case if the team wasn't operating on a short week and that this is likely the rookie's last chance to hold onto the starting job. If he doesn't improve, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to be back under center by Week 16.

During the three-game skid, O'Connell has averaged 230 passing yards per game with a 64.2 completion percentage, 6.5 yards per attempt, and an ugly 2-4 TD-INT ratio.

Source: Vic Tafur