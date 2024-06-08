Highlights The Raiders don't expect one player to replace Josh Jacobs' production.

Running backs White and Mattison are willing to become a successful RB duo.

Despite Jacobs' departure, his 2023 performance was lacking for the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders don't realistically expect anyone to step in and do what running back Josh Jacobs did the last few years.

In fact, Jacobs was effective enough and a dynamic enough running back that reality dictates that it might take a few players to do what he did — which the Raiders are totally fine with.

And they have to be. Jacobs, an NFL All-Pro in 2022 and two-time Pro Bowler, is gone to the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $48 million contract after playing on the franchise tag for the Raiders in 2023.

Running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison are both willing to become a running back by committee in 2024 in pursuit of the team's larger goals, with White the more likely to take on the featured back role but both contributing in big ways (via ESPN)

Last year, my role was more like (being) a quiet guy. Just like, when they need me, I'm here. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader, and I'm just showing them on the field, every single day. I'm in this new role, and it's a whole new ground for me. So, (I'll) just keep on grinding it out, working, learning from the backs in the room and just progress.

Jacobs had a season for the ages in 2022 when he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns along with 400 receiving yards — 2,053 yards of total offense.

White, Mattison Could Be Dynamic 1-2 Punch in Backfield

The Raiders don't have Jacobs to rely on, but he was hardly a factor in 2023

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

For all the bluster around Jacobs surrounding his pay and his future in 2023, the results on the field were hardly something that can't be replaced — he only played in 13 games and his production was cut in half with just 1,101 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It has been almost 30 years since a running back was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The last time was in 1995, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Penn State's Ki-Jana Carter with the top pick. It was the second year in a row the Bengals had the No. 1 pick, selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson in 1994.

White, on the other hand, rushed for 451 yards and had the best game of his career in one of the biggest upsets of the regular season when the Raiders went on the road and defeated their AFC West rival and the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 20-14, on Christmas Day behind White's 145 rushing yards on 25 carries.

If the Raiders want to get 2022 Josh Jacobs-level production out of the backfield, it's most likely going to have to come by committee, with White and Mattison both accumulating plenty of scrimmage yards. Here's how the two stacked up in 2023 (White with the Raiders and Mattison with the Vikings).

Zamir White and Alexander Mattison (2023 Stats) Category White Mattison Rushing attempts 104 180 Rushing Yards 451 700 Yards per Carry 4.3 3.9 Rushing Touchdowns 1 3 Total Yards from Scrimmage 519 892

Mattison, a free-agent addition from the Minnesota Vikings, had 892 yards of total offense in 2023 with 700 rushing yards and 192 receiving yards and all three of his touchdowns came catching the ball.

How will the Raiders' offense function as a whole in 2024?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There's no doubt the Raiders will need a strong running game to contend for a playoff spot this season, as it would complement their revitalized defense, which showed amazing progression since Antonio Brown took over as interim (now permanent) head coach in 2023.

The Raiders elected not to draft a quarterback in this year's draft, but rather add an explosive weapon to their offense by drafting TE Brock Bowers. As for their QB situation, they decided to cut Jimmy Garoppolo, who later signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Cutting Jimmy G saved the Raiders $24 million in cap space this coming season. Vegas seems content to go into training camp with their free agent acquisition Gardner Minshew and their second-year pro Aidan O'Connell battling it out for the starting job.

Whichever QB lands under center for Vegas, having White and Mattison forming a solid duo out of the backfield will be the QB's best asset.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.