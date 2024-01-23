Highlights Tom Telesco is expected to become the new general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, a division rival of his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tom Telesco is keeping it in the AFC West.

After being fired by the Los Angeles Chargers along with head coach Brandon Staley in mid-December, Telesco is expected to be back as an NFL general manager in 2024, only this time working the job for the Chargers' AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Telesco had previously spent over 10 years as GM of the Chargers, overseeing their move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017 as well as their transition from one franchise QB (Philip Rivers) to the next (Justin Herbert) without the need of a bridge year.

The Raiders, meanwhile, also fired both their GM and HC during the 2023 campaign. Dave Ziegler had earned the job in 2022 but was relieved of his duties on Halloween night 2023, with assistant general manager Champ Kelly filling in as the interim GM to close out the campaign.

Telesco can now work closely with the team's newly promoted full-time head coach Antonio Pierce to turnaround a Raiders organization that has not won a playoff game since 2002.

