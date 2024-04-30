Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders signed Michael Gallup to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Gallup experienced success early in his career, but injuries have hurt his productivity over the past couple of seasons.

Gallup presents a low-risk, high-reward scenario for Las Vegas.

On Monday evening, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Michael Gallup to a one-year, $3 million contract. Gallup was released by the Dallas Cowboys on March 15, and it took him over a month to find his new home.

Before his release, Gallup signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract-extension with the Cowboys. That was a couple of months after he suffered a grade-three torn ACL. At the time, Dallas figured he would be able to return to his high level of play once he recovered. Unfortunately for both sides, that didn't happen.

Two years later, Gallup found himself on the free agent market, and he now has a new home in Las Vegas.

Gallup will serve as another addition to the Raiders' offense, just a few days after they drafted Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick. They certainly hope Gallup can return to the former version of himself, but on a one-year deal, there isn't a lot of risk involved if things don't work out.

How Will Michael Gallup Mesh With the Raiders' Offense?

Gallup has a chance to prove his worth and earn a bigger contract next offseason

Gallup has seen some high highs and low lows during his six-year NFL career. He was drafted with the 81st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and it didn't take him long to become a key contributor to the Cowboys' offense. Gallup saw success in the first three years of his career, but injuries have de-railed him over the second-half of his time in the league.

Michael Gallup's Career Statistics Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Yards per Reception 2018 33 507 2 15.4 2019 66 1,107 6 16.8 2020 59 843 5 14.3 2021 35 445 2 12.7 2022 39 424 4 10.9 2023 34 418 2 12.3

Gallup was very impressive during the beginning of his career, and his best season came in 2019. During the first half of his time in Dallas, he was very important to the Cowboys' offense, and was one of their most important players during that time.

Unfortunately, the injury bug got to him. Gallup missed seven games during the 2021 season with a calf strain, which started his decline. The following year, he tore his ACL, and he simply hasn't been the same since. There's a noticeable decline in his stats once he strained his calf to start the 2021 season, as lower-body injuries have really hurt his agility and explosiveness as a receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Gallup has only had one 100-yard receiving game over the past two seasons, with the only instance coming in the Cowboys 2023 Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers, in which Gallup caught six passes for 103 yards.

Gallup will join the Raiders' receiving core, which currently includes Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer. Due to the influx of quarterbacks selected at the beginning of the first round in this year's draft, the Raiders missed out on their chance to grab a quarterback.

They currently head into the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell competing for the starting job. Since Las Vegas wasn't able to add a quarterback, they seem to be surrounding Minshew and O'Connell with as much receiving talent as possible.

This serves as a low-risk, high-reward signing. Since Gallup was signed to a one-year deal for just $3 million, there really isn't any risk attached to this move. However, if they can find a way to bring out the Gallup of year's past, they'll have three high-quality receivers on the roster in Adams, Meyers, and Gallup, with Bowers in the fold as well.

As for Gallup, this feels like a prove-it deal. If he can put together a solid year, he might find a better contract next offseason. However, if he isn't able to get back to his former status, these low-level contracts might be all he can find in the future.

