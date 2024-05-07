Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders signed former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat on Monday.

The 30-year-old will likely back up left guard Dylan Parham.

The Raiders continue to invest in the trenches and will look to dominate the lines of scrimmage this season.

Three-time Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 30-year-old previously played nine seasons for the New Orleans Saints, primarily as a left guard, before moving to left tackle in the 2024 NFL season.

Peat was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and was a stalwart on the left-hand side of the offensive line, starting 102 of 111 career games and picking up three Pro Bowl nominations in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The veteran struggled in the interior last season, and lost his job to James Hurst before moving over to tackle, where he had a middling 60.2 PFF grade. Peat started 12 out of 16 games last season, but his days as a consistent starter may be over.

He's currently projected to back up last year's starting left guard Dylan Parham, while long-time starter Kolton Miller is nailed on to start at left tackle. Peat has never played on the right side of the line, so he is unlikely to compete for reps at right guard with first round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The additions of Peat and Powers-Johnson have turned the interior line from a position of weakness to a position of strength, and it reflects new GM Tom Telesco's desire to prioritize the lines of scrimmage.

The Raiders Want To Dominate the Line of Scrimmage

Telesco has invested a lot of resources into the trenches this offseason

The Raiders spent a substantial amount of free agency money and draft capital on players on both sides of the line.

They signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract and made him the second highest paid interior defensive lineman after Chris Jones. They also used two out of their first three picks in the draft on offensive linemen, Powers-Johnson and tackle Delmar Glaze.

The Raiders lack an elite quarterback, and therefore need a strong running game and a defense that can get after the opposing quarterback to minimize the difference in quality between Gardner Minshew and most of the rest of the quarterbacks in the AFC.

Andrus Peat 2023 Stats Stat Peat Snaps Played 809 Penalties 6 Sacks Allowed 2 Total Pressures Allowed 30

When the Raiders do select or sign their quarterback of the future, he'll be well protected and have a good defense. Unlike many rookie quarterbacks, he'll be put into a position to succeed.

Moreover, their investment in the line of scrimmage will allow them to create mismatches. With their first pick, they took tight end Brock Bowers, who'll join a tight end room that also features last year's second-round pick Michael Mayer. While Bowers is undersized for the position, both are useful blockers and will help establish the run game.

Furthermore, having two highly-drafted tight ends means they'll likely play a lot of 12 personnel (2 tight ends and 1 running back sets), and present mismatches for opposing defenses. If they come out in base defense, the two tight ends are mismatches in coverage against linebackers. If the defense comes out in nickel coverage, the Raiders will run the ball and have an extra blocker.

While it's unlikely the Raiders will be able to compete for the AFC West title this year, they're quietly creating a roster that could be a quarterback away from making the playoffs.

