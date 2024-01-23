Highlights Tom Telesco is the new general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, a division rival of his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Telesco previously spent 11 years with the Chargers, overseeing their move to Los Angeles and the transition to Justin Herbert as their franchise quarterback.

Telesco will work alongside head coach Antonio Pierce to turn around the Raiders organization, which has not won a playoff game since 2002.

Tom Telesco is keeping it in the AFC West.

After being fired by the Los Angeles Chargers along with head coach Brandon Staley in mid-December, Telesco is back as an NFL general manager in 2024, only this time working the job for the Chargers' AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Raiders have had their full-time GM and HC positions open since Halloween 2023, when they handed Josh McDaniels and Dave Zeigler their walking papers. Assistant GM Champ Kelly took over the interim general manager role while Antonio Pierce became the interim head coach for the final couple months of the campaign.

According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, all signs had been pointing to the Raiders hiring interim Kelly or Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds as their full-time general manager, but the Raiders got nervous about pairing a rookie general manager with their recently promoted rookie head coach in Pierce.

You’d think they might be more nervous about hiring a GM who has made the playoffs just three times since 2010.

Related Antonio Pierce finalizing deal to become Raiders' next head coach After taking over as interim head coach in Week 9, Antonio Pierce will become the permanent head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Telesco gets a second lease on life as NFL GM

Telesco had previously spent over 10 years as GM of the Chargers, overseeing their move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017 as well as their transition from one franchise QB (Philip Rivers) to the next (Justin Herbert) without the need of a bridge year.

However, over that decade at the helm, Telesco only piled up an 84-95 record. That doesn’t precisely scream "Hire this man!", but the hardest job as a GM is finding a quarterback. Drafting Herbert with the sixth overall pick in 2020 was a move he’ll be dining off for years.

In fairness, Telesco just took the best quarterback available, and the only remaining quarterback slated to go in the top 10 that year. Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts were the only other QBs to be taken in the first three rounds.

Nevertheless, the Raiders desperately need a franchise QB, and they pick at number 13, potentially in range for LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. If Telesco picks another franchise signal caller from that group, he’ll have an NFL job as long as he lives.

Raiders fans might be concerned about hiring a man who built the 5-12 2023 Chargers despite having Herbert as QB. The signing of cornerback J.C. Jackson to a huge five-year, $82.5 million deal ended so poorly that they traded him back to the Patriots for a swap of late-round draft picks.

He also drafted WR Quentin Johnston—who averaged just over 11 yards a game in his rookie campaign in 2023—over Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison, who made major contributions to the Ravens and Vikings, respectively. Telesco also signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to bolster their run defense, but finished 21st in EPA against the run (-7.24).

In Telesco’s defense, Brandon Staley came over from the Rams after an impressive one-year stint as their defensive coordinator in 2020 with plenty of organizational power. It’s difficult to separate who actually made these decisions.

Telesco has also hit on some major first round picks during his tenure. These include Herbert, edge rusher Joey Bosa in 2016, wideout Mike Williams in 2017, and safety Derwin James in 2018. Not to mention the signing of another pass rusher, Khalil Mack, in 2022 despite many believing he was past his prime. Mack's 25.0 sacks since joining the Chargers rank ninth in the NFL over the past two seasons.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.