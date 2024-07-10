Highlights Davante Adams faces regression in 2024 due to poor QB play, competition, and age.

Adams, turning 31, might struggle to maintain elite performance like other receivers.

Raiders' QB uncertainty adds to Adams' regression concerns; competition for targets grows.

Over the last decade or so, Davante Adams has been considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

From his elite route-running to his incredible efficiency in the red zone, he's been firmly in the conversation as a top-five receiver. However, entering his 11th season in the league, we might finally see some regression in Adams' game in 2024.

It's really difficult to maintain the level of success that Adams has had. It's rare to find wide receivers dominating for a decade, especially with how many young wide receivers have come in and taken the league by storm. Ever since Adams took over as the WR1 on the Green Bay Packers in 2016, he's put up incredible statistics each season:

Davante Adams Statistics Since 2016 Year Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2016 997 12 2017 885 10 2018 1,386 13 2019 997 5 2020 1,374 18 2021 1,553 11 2022 1,516 14 2023 1,144 8

While Adams hasn't been particularly explosive throughout his career, he's incredibly dominant in the red zone. He's a true quarterback's best friend, as demonstrated during his time with Aaron Rodgers.

As Adams enters the 11th season of his professional career, it begs the question if he can remain as productive without Rodgers, or even Derek Carr. Adams is an amazing talent that feels like he's being wasted on a team with many question marks on offense.

Quarterback Concerns In Las Vegas

The lack of consistency at QB is a concern

As recently as last year, Adams still had a successful receiving season, despite having the worst quarterback play of his career. But, it may also be the sign of a decline to come.

He had his least efficient season since 2015 with 11.1 yards-per-reception, his lowest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns totals since 2019, and the lowest yards-per-target of his career. As the quarterback battle continues to brew in Las Vegas, there are definitely concerns of further regression for Adams as the poor quarterback play is likely to continue.

Of the two quarterbacks, Adams prefers Aidan O'Connell as the Las Vegas Raiders. Even if O'Connell improves or Gardner Minshew becomes the starter, it's unlikely that the quarterback play will be much better than last, and Adams isn't getting any younger.

Increased Competition

The Raiders' offense is loaded with talented weapons in the passing game

What becomes even more challenging for Adams in an offense with questionable quarterback play, is the fact that the Raiders are loaded with talent at the wide receiver and tight end position. After the team drafted Brock Bowers, it feels like this offense is truly a quarterback away from being one of the best teams in football. But, more talent on offense only means fewer targets for Adams.

WR2 Jakobi Meyers is coming off one of his most productive seasons, with 807 receiving yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. Bowers is considered a generational tight end prospect, who joins a tight end room with one of the best prospects from the 2023 NFL Draft, Michael Mayer.

Together, Bowers and Mayer could form one of the best tight end duos in the league. Then there's Tre Tucker, who was the Raiders' most explosive wide receiver last year, averaging 17.2 yards-per-reception last season.

Newly signed Raiders offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, should be prepared to use more two tight end sets with Bowers and Mayer. It seems likely that whichever quarterback starts will be asked to target the middle of the field more with these tight ends, taking away further targets from Adams.

Unless Getsy plans to use these other weapons as a decoy as opposed to legitimate receiving weapons, Adams seems destined to finish with less than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019.

Father Time Finally Catches Up With Him

It's realistic to assume that a WR in their early 30s starts to slow down statistically

Let's face it, even last season, Adams still looked like a top-10 wide receiver. But can he manage to keep it up as he prepares to turn 32-years-old in December? Well, you have to consider other star wide receivers' production when they reached their age-31 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since becoming the Packers' WR1 in 2016, Davante Adams ranks 2nd in receiving yards (9,852) behind only Tyreek Hill. He ranks 1st in both receptions (784) and TDs (91) over that span.

Julio Jones initially regressed when he hit 31, as he only played nine games in 2020, producing just 771 receiving yards. Adam Thielen had the lowest yards-per-reception of his career at age 31, with 10.8. Tyler Lockett just turned 31 last year as he attempted to reach five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but like Adams, but fell short, with only 894.

All of these players have been at different levels of stardom, but the age where they began to regress was a commonality. Ironically enough, these other wide receivers faced similar issues with a decline in quarterback play and increased competition on offense.

Adams could be talented enough to continue to put together quality performances, but the level of competition and quarterback play surrounding him could hurt Adams' production in 2024.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.