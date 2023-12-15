Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders set several franchise records as they scored the third-most points in the Super Bowl era.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes in the first half, joining a select group of rookie quarterbacks.

The Chargers had a disastrous game, losing their starting quarterback in the lead-up to the contest and allowing the Raiders to score 63 points.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a horrendous offensive performance last week against the Minnesota Vikings, losing their Week 14 game 3-0. The ensuing days were marked by questions about whether quarterback Aidan O'Connell would remain the starter for the Raiders.

He got the start on Thursday and all he did was throw four touchdown passes in a 63-21 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers. The nearly unprecedented performance by the Raiders featured several stunning statistics. Here are some of the craziest numbers coming out of Thursday night's contest.

The Raiders set several franchise records

Las Vegas came charging out of the gate after Week 14's ugly loss

The 63 points scored by Las Vegas are the third most scored in the Super Bowl era. The record is 72, scored by the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants in 1966. And, surely we all remember the 70 points scored by the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of this campaign. The only two times in the last 57 years that a team has scored 63 or more points in an NFL game have happened in the span of 81 days.

Aidan O'Connell Cmp % Yards TDs INTs YPA Rating vs. Chargers 58.8 248 4 0 7.3 120.7

O'Connell's performance was also notable. The Raiders' signal-caller threw four touchdown passes and all came in the first half. He joined Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston as the only rookie quarterbacks to achieve this feat in the last 30 years. He also tied the Raiders' record for most touchdown passes in the first half. Daryle Lamonica also threw four TD passes in the first half in a 1969 game.

Multiple players got a chance to find pay dirt against the Chargers as eight different Raiders scored touchdowns. Yes, eight. Like the number of tentacles an octopus has. This is the largest number of teammates to score in the same game since the Los Angeles Rams had eight different players score in 1950. Here are a few other wild stats set by the Raiders on Thursday night.

Their 63 points are the most for a team that was shutout the week prior since 1934.

The 42-point winning margin represents the largest for an interim head coach, like Las Vegas' Antonio Pierce, since the merger.

Vegas defensive lineman John Jenkins became the heaviest touchdown scorer since 2019 (Vita Vea) at 327 pounds.

Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two passes, completing both for 12 yards and a touchdown. He became the first Raider to catch and throw a touchdown pass in the same game since Marcus Allen in 1983.

It was a forgettable game for the Chargers

The team is without the QB, HC, and GM with whom they started the season

Everything has gone wrong for the Chargers this year, and Thursday night was no exception. Easton Stick, Herbert's backup, was making the first start of his NFL career. He did throw three touchdown passes, but also lost two fumbles and threw a pick-six. The 42-point loss was the biggest in terms of point-differential for a quarterback making his first start since Spurgeon Wynn in 2000.

The 63 points were the most the Chargers have ever given up in a single game. Their 42-0 halftime deficit also represented the second-largest such deficit, behind only the 2009 New England Patriots, who took a 45-0 lead to halftime in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Before the game, the Chargers were in the middle of the pack in points allowed. They ranked 17th, giving up an average of 21.7 per game. After last night, they are now allowing an average of 24.6 points per game, dropping them a whopping 10 spots to 27th.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.