Highlights The Toronto Raptors had a disappointing loss against the San Antonio Spurs due to a lack of effort and intensity.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama dominated the game, recording his second career triple-double and leading the Spurs to victory.

Scottie Barnes left the bench in frustration at the end of the game, providing a learning opportunity for the young star and the entire team.

The rebuilding and developing Toronto Raptors should expect to lose games in their learning process, but there are also some games that are important for them to win. Monday night's match against the San Antonio Spurs was one of those should-win situations.

It was Victor Wembanyama's first visit to Toronto in his young NBA career, and as much hype as the 7-foot-4 French phenom has been getting this season, his Spurs aren't doing as hot. They came into this game against the Raptors on a seven-game losing streak, only 10-43 on their season as opposed to the Raptors' 19-35.

Toronto fans may have come to see Wembanyama, and he sure put on a show, recording his second career triple-double stat line with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks on the night. He also added five assists, for good measure.

San Antonio beat Toronto 122-99 in a game that they controlled from start to finish, with Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković calling the team's performance a "lack of intensity."

As will happen with a team as young as the Toronto Raptors, there will be nights that come with as many off-court lessons as there are basketball lessons. Monday's game was one of those nights.

"It was a lack of effort"

Rajaković expressed disappointment in his team's energy after losing to San Antonio

Wembanyama and the Spurs controlled the Raptors from start to finish in Monday's game. As he dominated in the paint, it almost looked the Raptors just avoided guarding him at all, like they gave up.

"That was lack of effort, that was lack of intensity, that was lack of focus. All of that from the start of the game. You can miss shots, you can have an off night with shooting, but your effort and your defense and rebounding, and playing with pride, that has to be there every night."-Darko Rajaković

After the game, Coach Rajaković had a lot to say about his team's lack of effort and intensity. He is one to be honest about his team's performances, but (most of the time) remains gentle and constructive in his criticism.

Monday night though, Rajaković knew his team had essentially lost hope of controlling Wembanyama. At nearly 7 feet 5 inches, Wembanyama is a force who can not only operate in the paint but shoot decently well from the midrange. He's also a menace on defence, easily blocking shots with his size.

The Raptors seemed hesitant to do anything in the paint offensively with Wembanyama on a blocking tear, leading to their downfall. The Raptors rely heavily on their post-play, averaging 54.3 points in the paint per game.

Toronto played little defense on him and the rest of the Spurs all night, which seemed to be Rajaković's main area of disappointment.

With one game left before the All-Star break, Rajaković told the media he expects his team to play with energy in their upcoming match against Indiana.

Scottie Barnes leaves the bench

The first time All-Star seemingly left the bench in frustration with seconds left on the clock

Another interesting moment in the Raptors game against the Spurs came at the very end of the fourth quarter. Obviously frustrated by his and the team's performance, Scottie Barnes seemed to leave the bench and walk back to the team's locker room before the game was officially over.

This is usually considered disrespectful in the NBA, unless of course, you're leaving the game early with an injury.

After the game, Darko Rajaković called this moment a "learning opportunity" for the young star, but also the entire team.

It is definitely a learning opportunity for all the players on the team. From young guys to older vets. This is not the performance that we want to have. This is not the competitive spirit that we want to have. So everybody's got to look in the mirror and figure out what we need to do."-Darko Rajaković

A few years ago, Pascal Siakam had a similar moment of frustration when he left the game before it was over. The team ended up suspending Siakam for one game as punishment, saying the behavior was not something they wanted to excuse.

Of course, every situation is different. Scottie Barnes is 22-years-old while Siakam was older at the time. There also could have been more to Siakam's situation that happened behind closed doors, just as there might have been the same with Barnes' situation.

The team might decide to punish Barnes similarly to not only teach him a lesson but also as an example to his fellow young teammates. That's obviously not the behavior you want from your young team leader or anyone on the team. Yet, with the timing of this situation happening right before Scottie's first All-Star appearance, reprimanding him harshly may do more harm than good.

Regardless of the punishment he does or does not get, this is a learning opportunity for Barnes. His behavior was not necessarily abhorrent -- he's a young guy who is learning how to be a leader and deserves grace even when he messes up on occasion. Still, surely there will be a conversation surrounding this, as it's not something to make a habit.

For now, it's time for the Raptors to put a less-than-ideal night behind them and focus on what is ahead. They have one game against Siakam and the Indiana Pacers before a much-needed All-Star break. Hopefully, some rest and fun will help the team refocus and come back with energy.