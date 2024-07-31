Highlights Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is keen on moving to Southampton, but the team want him to drop to the Championship.

Southampton have shown interest in Rak-Sakyi with a potential loan move, but it is likely to come with a buy option clause.

There is concern over Rak-Sakyi's readiness for the Premier League after not having much experience beyond League One.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has garnered vast interest in his services this summer, after reported interest from Southampton and Leeds United - and Michael Bridge has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the winger is keen on making a move to the Saints, despite Crystal Palace wanting him to drop down to the Championship.

The second-tier does seem the logical step for Rak-Sakyi, but if he does excel on the south coast should he make a loan move to St. Mary's, it would be ideal for Palace given that they would have a ready-made winger ready and raring to go for the 2025/26 season - however, there is no guarantee that could happen and as a result, the direction of his career remains to be seen.

Rak-Sakyi Garners Interest From Southampton

The winger has been under interest from some top clubs

Southampton had a £7million bid rejected for the Eagles starlet earlier in the month, before rumours began that a £12million bid was being readied for his services. Rak-Sakyi could still move to Southampton in a loan move, though that could reportedly come with a buy option clause, and as one of the leading youngsters at Selhurst Park, it's unlikely that Dougie Freedman and Palace's top brass would be open to a sale of one of their coveted academy graduates - especially after former manager Patrick Vieira dubbed him "fantastic".

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's League One statistics - Charlton Athletic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 2nd Goals 15 1st Assists 8 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Leeds are also interested after losing Jack Harrison to Everton on loan, and despite Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto remaining at the club so far, the feeling is that one of the duo will leave in the transfer window, which would pave the way for Rak-Sakyi to strut his stuff in the second-tier. However, with the Premier League Saints having made their intentions clear, it's understandable that he would want a move to the south coast.

Bridge: Rak-Sakyi 'Keen' But Palace May Not Budge

The winger is in limbo over his future at present

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge stated that as it stands, Rak-Sakyi is keen to join the Saints, but Palace are blocking a move by hoping he performs better in the second-tier instead. He said:

"We are told that he would like to join Southampton. But would it be a season-long loan with a permanent, or a season-long loan in general? "Palace ideally wanted to loan him to the Championship, but Southampton's interest might change that a little bit, and he would obviously be given more of a first-team opportunity at Southampton than Palace. "So as it stands, he is keen to join Southampton, but Palace are more keen for him to learn in the Championship."

League One to the Premier League is Tough

Many have failed - but some have succeeded

Rak-Sakyi could struggle in the Premier League, having only made a handful of appearances in the top-flight after he dominated in League One for Charlton Athletic over a year ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played six games as a substitute for Crystal Palace in last season's Premier League.

Many have struggled with the step-up from the third-tier to the Premier League, including goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu - who was on loan at south coast rivals Portsmouth before being relegated with Southampton in 2022/23 - and James Trafford, who suffered a similar fate with Bolton Wanderers and Burnley respectively the following campaign.

There is more leeway for outfielders, and many have made the step-up such as Dele Alli - though as a generational talent who moved to Tottenham Hotspur when he was two years younger than Rak-Sakyi, it could be a bridge too far.

Related Leeds Want to Beat Crystal Palace to Gabriel Sara Signing Leeds are eyeing Norwich's Gabriel Sara as an alternative to Matt O'Riley.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-07-24.