Highlights Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been left behind by Crystal Palace for their pre-season tour of the USA.

Southampton lead the race for his signature, but Palace want him to go to the Championship on loan.

The winger was frustrated at game time at Palace last season, after thriving for Charlton, and may push for a switch to St. Mary's.

Southampton have received a major boost in their pursuit of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with Crystal Palace opting to leave the winger at home upon flying out to the United States for pre-season, according to Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi was left frustrated last season at Selhurst Park, making just eight appearances across all competitions, in a campaign that followed a productive temporary stint at Charlton Athletic. The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs, including a number of Championship outfits, as well as the aforementioned Southampton.

With the Saints reportedly leading the charge to sign the wide forward, who is said to be keen on a switch to St. Mary's, news that he won't be part of Oliver Glasner's pre-season plans will be encouraging to the south coast club.

Saints Receive Rak-Sakyi Boost

The winger wants out of Palace

After initially being part of Chelsea's youth system, Rak-Sakyi made the move to Palace's academy in 2019, and has since developed under the guidance of the South London club and been labelled as "fantastic" by Patrick Vieira. Despite managing just ten first team appearances for the Eagles thus far, the exciting winger caught the eye during his outstanding loan spell at Charlton in the 2022/23 season, where he scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 43 League One appearances.

It was thought that the Londoner would build on this experience with his parent club, but both Roy Hodgson and Glasner were reluctant to pick him on a regular basis last campaign, in what was also a year plagued by a serious hamstring injury. Fit and firing in early pre-season games, there were high hopes that Palace would opt to utilise the England under-20 international's skillset next season.

However, writing on his Patreon, esteemed journalist Nixon has revealed that Rak-Sakyi hasn't flown out to the US with the rest of Glasner's ensemble for the club's pre-season tour. This decision has raised question marks over his future at Selhurst Park, and has given encouragement to the plethora of suitors that a deal can be done.

While it's been reported that Palace's preference is to loan the player to a Championship club, Southampton have expressed a willingness to purchase him on a permanent basis. Saints boss Russell Martin views Rak-Sakyi as an ideal candidate to supply wingers Samuel Edozie and Ryan Fraser with competition and is eager to get a deal for the Southwark-born man over the line ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Rak-Sakyi's League One Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 43 Goals 15 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.1 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.9 Key Passes Per 90 1.3

Saints Eyeing Ramsdale

The keeper is surplus to requirements at Arsenal

Martin's ambitious moves in the transfer market reflect a manager desperately trying to elevate his squad to a level that has a chance of retaining its top flight status next season. The likes of Adam Lallana, Taylor-Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Flynn Downes, Yukinari Sugawara and Ben Brereton Diaz are the headline arrivals thus far, with Rak-Sakyi and Celtic's Matt O'Riley potentially following them through the door.

Now Martin is lining up another enterprising move, having identified Aaron Ramsdale as a possible acquisition. The goalkeeper is surplus to requirements at Arsenal after being displaced by David Raya in between the sticks, and, as a result could be available for a cut-price this summer.

All Statistics via WhoScored - as of 31/07/2024