LAS VEGAS — The former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returns to the cage Saturday after he was beaten by Alex Pereira in November.

Prochazka, who hadn’t lost in eight years prior to that defeat, is trying to get back into title contention with a big performance over the dynamic Austrian fighter, Aleksandar Rakic on the major card in Las Vegas.

Prochazka and Rakic talked to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Wednesday, and had a few choice words for one another in what is quickly turning into the UFC’s latest rivalry.

To set the scene, many years back, Prochazka made a conscious decision to channel his inner warrior spirit and truly devote himself to his martial arts practices.

Rakic to Prochazka

The Austrian fighter took a personal shot at his opponent

For Rakic, this fight is a monumental opportunity to prove his fans correct as many see the talented athlete as a future champion of the 205-pound division.

A dominant win over a dangerous foe like Prochazka could make this a real possibility, especially considering the top two light-heavyweights in the world are competing on the same card.

After nearly two years on the shelf because of a severe knee injury, the Austrian fighter is coming for Jiri’s head.

Rakic, normally a mild-mannered individual, seemed to be pulling out all the stops to get into his opponent’s head.

The 32-year old knockout artist has brought Prochazka’s persona to the forefront of the media’s attention, saying:

"Yeah, I said he's a fake Samurai because, you know, you cannot become a samurai after just reading a book, you know. What his coach gave it to him and live this spirit, you know. If you're a samurai, you need to live this for a long time and not for the last two-three years. So that's why I said he's a fake Samurai."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There are 12 current or former champions scheduled to compete at UFC 300.

Prochazka to Rakic

Normally a centered mindset, Prochazka took Rakic’s insults personally

Before getting finished by Pereira at UFC 295, Prochazka was on one of the craziest stretches in MMA. The unorthodox striker won 13-straight, with 12 of those victories ending in a stoppage.

The Czech fighter was full of confidence until he ran into one of the best kickboxers in MMA history.

Now, Prochazka must dust himself off and try his mightiest to get back into the win column against a tough adversary.

Rakic has seemed to have hit a nerve, but will this extra emotional benefit the former champion or could it be detrimental to how he operates under the bright lights?

Whatever it means, Prochazka’s attention is piqued:

"Aleksandar is talking too much. Like I said, he's talking too much. He don't know me. But he will know me in the cage… Listen, if there was a real problem with Aleksandar, I would go to his home and knock on his door. That will be my attitude if there will be some problem. Everyone expects me [to say] ‘That’s not true, I am samurai, you will die for what you said.’ I am going for a win. That’s all I can say."

All this adds is another layer of spice to one of MMA's hot feuds heading into one of the biggest combat sports events of the year, now just two days away.

Key statistic is according to UFC boss Dana White, per X.