Ralf Rangnick did not have the best spell as interim Manchester United manager. However, in the years since, it has become apparent that he imparted plenty of pearls of wisdom during his brief stint at Old Trafford.

Shortly before they became big-money signings for rival clubs, he recommended many players. The likes of Josko Gvardiol and Enzo Fernandez, for instance, could have been snapped up at good value had the club hierarchy paid attention to Rangnick.

In the years since his exit, Man Utd have really struggled for quality attackers. Much has been made about the struggles of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – who have six league goals between them this season. With that in mind, it may be all the more painful for fans of the club to be reminded that Rangnick recommended three different forwards be signed in January 2022. He was ignored, however, and that trio have scored 50 goals combined so far in 2024/25.

Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid

In 2022, Julian Alvarez was a River Plate forward but before United could change their mind and potentially listen to Rangnick, he was snapped up by Manchester City. His performances at the World Cup in Qatar that December showed an exciting glimpse of what was to come.

He duly dazzled in England too, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and an FA Cup. Unhappy with his spot in the team, behind Erling Haaland – who was once recommended to Man Utd by another former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Alvarez left in 2024 for Atletico Madrid. He has been brilliant ever since, scoring 23 goals in his debut season.

Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Stats 2024/25 Games 44 Goals 23 Assists 5

Luis Diaz

Liverpool

Luis Diaz is another player who ended up at a fierce rival, with the Colombian moving to Liverpool in 2022. To date, his time at Anfield has seen him become a fantastic option on the flanks as he's added one FA Cup and two League Cup titles to his trophy cabinet – while a Premier League title looks all but certain at the end of the season.

While Mohamed Salah understandably takes most of the credit in attack for the Reds, Diaz is a key member of the attacking supporting cast who chip in with plenty of key contributions to help ease the burden on the Egpytian. He has 13 goals to his name this term, not to mention give assists.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats 2024/25 Games 42 Goals 13 Assists 5

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus